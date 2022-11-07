A variety of classic cars, motorcycles, Jeeps and trucks gathered at the Raider Academy in Manchester Sunday morning for the 26th annual Highway 41 Toy Convoy.
Event founder Katy Ishee said she started the convoy with about a dozen other people who rode motorcycles together.
“I told those guys if we are going to do this convoy, we are going to invite anybody and everybody that wants to help a kid, because that is what Christmas is all about,” Ishee said.
Everyone participating in the event brings at least one new unwrapped to be given away to a child at Christmas. Ishee said the toys are then gathered and sorted by Rodney’s Body Shop in Tullahoma before being evenly divided between the Manchester Police Department, Wartrace Fire Department and the Gene Taylor and Steve Graves Christmas Foundation.
The Grand Marshall of the Highway 41 Toy Convoy this year was 5-year-old Zayden Bomar.
Ishee said Bomar lost most of one hand after being involved in a lawn mower accident last September.
“We talked on the phone and I told him he was going to be riding in the fire truck with Santa Claus and he is so excited.”
Ken Allen of Elyria, Ohio drove his 1929 Ford pickup truck more than 500 miles to participate in the event with his daughter, who lives in Murfreesboro.
Allen said the truck, which has 355 crate engine, made it to all the way to Tennessee without any problems.
“After I got here it broke a spark plug wire, and the only thing I could find is a bright yellow one,” he said. “I said a yellow spark plug wire is better than walking.”
Allen said this is his third year participating in the Highway 41 Toy Convoy, and the people are what keeps him coming back year after year.
“Everybody treats you like they have known you for years,” Allen said. “My daughter has been doing it for 10 years and I have 20-30 really good friends down here.”
Mike Morgan of Wartrace was also on hand for the event with his Mack race truck.
“It is a full-blown 13,000 pound racing semi,” Morgan said.
Morgan said that he competes with the truck, which has a top speed of 149 miles per hour, in two racing series in the United States and one in Canada.
“Outside of truck racing and drifting and all the other things we have done with the race truck throughout the years, we do Down syndrome benefits and a lot of other benefits,” he said.
Morgan said that he likes to alternate what benefits he does with the truck each year, and this is the first year he has been able to participate in the Highway 41 Toy Convoy.
“This one has always seemed to fall on a weekend where we have a thousand other things going on, so this year we are in good shape,” he said.
After leaving the Radar Academy at noon, the convoy made its way up State Route 55 before taking a right on U.S. Highway 41 and then driving out to Beechgrove and finally picking up State Route 64 into Wartrace.
Ishee said this year will be the fourth year the convoy will conclude its journey in Wartrace after spending 22 years in Tullahoma.
After arriving in Wartrace, a car, bike, Jeep, and truck show was held.
“We have door prizes, we have trophies for the winners, we have a long distance trophy and most patriotic trophy,” Ishee said.
Ishee said the generosity of community members continues to amaze her year after year.
“These people are so generous and I don’t see these people but maybe once or twice a year. They all show up for the convoy,” she said.