william-crowder.jpg

EDITOR'S note this story contains content that some readers might find offensive 

Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit have arrested and charged an Antioch man accused of possessing childlike sex dolls.

TBI agents began investigating its case in October 2020, after receiving information that William Crowder (DOB 4-11-69) ordered a childlike sex doll to be shipped to his home. TBI agents subsequently executed a search warrant at Crowder’s residence and found at least six childlike sex dolls, several of them dressed in children’s clothing.

On May 19th, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Crowder with six counts of Possession of a Childlike Sex Doll and one count of Selling, Distributing, or Transporting a Childlike Sex Doll. Agents, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, arrested Crowder on Friday and booked him into the Davidson County Jail where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $30,000 bond.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

Recommended for you