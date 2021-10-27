The Manchester area hosted a vintage car club last week, comprised of a wide assortment of Model T Fords.
Smoky Mountain T’s member Linda Moorehead, of Louisville, Ky., said that “You get to see so much of rural America through the windshield of a Model T.”
And garner a bit of onlookers along the way.
About 51 cars take part in the drives. Each day the groups get driving directions with routes that spoke out to local attractions.
“You can be more involved in the communities, in the points of interest (in these cars). It’s a great way to experience history,” Moorehead said.
The club is a mix of restorers, cars passed down from father to son, while some are just Model T enthusiasts. But regardless of how the cars got here, the experience harkens back to a time of a much slower pace. About 29-32 MPH is the average speed the group travels.
“We do go a little faster going downhill,” Moorehead gibbed. “Before you leave on an organized tour you make sure everything is working properly, but things happen. We all carry spare parts and everyone is willing to jump in and fix your car, whether it’s on the road or at the hotel parking lot.
Moorehead said that there are thousands of Model T’s on the road across America.
George Akin of Louisville, Tenn. organized the annual fall tour. The group lodges at Hampton Inn in Manchester, then takes daily road trips to see the area.
Model T Fords were manufactured from 1909-1927, Moorehead explained. Unlike modern cars with a gas pedal, the Model T has a throttle lever on the steering column, where the gear selector was on your dad’s pickup. The gearbox is less complicated with a reverse and clutch.
Moorehead’s Model T has been retrofitted with blinkers, because she found that modern drivers don’t recognize arm signals like they used to.
“There are so many different styles,” she said. “You can find a little bit of everything.