Shortly before the last ballots were being cast on Election Day, May 3, members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen brought back the discussion for a city manager during the May meeting of the board of Mayor and Aldermen. The subject had been tabled in March until June, pending consultation by the advisory group MTAS.
Two days later, on May 5, former Shelbyville City Manager Josh Ray sent an email to Mayor Marilyn Howard pitching an interim position to the city. Ray was terminated in March by the Shelbyville City Council.
Ray told the Times, he wants an interim position, basically a de facto consultant, that would help guide the board through a process of creating a city manager position from the day-to-day-operational side of things. He said that MTAS has a great advisory program, but it’s his insight on the local level that’s valuable.
He said that he has approached other cities who are in the interim of deciding a city manager to offer services to “mentor or assist” them in that process.
“I put that to the mayor,” Ray said recalling the conversation with the mayor, “I would welcome the opportunity to come in during this process and be that person. I told her if that were the only thing that could happen, that would still be fun to assist in a transition for local government.”
He said that “you want to educate council members and staff on how the process works and how it can be effective.”
This conversation with the mayor took place at O’Charley’s some time before the email was sent.
Howard said that Alderman Ryan French had suggested the meeting. It was after that meeting, according to mayor, that Ray sent an email and resume. The text of the email suggests the city give Ray a “short term contract” that could “help finalize the FY23 budget.”
“I had no reason to – we weren’t even looking for a city manager. Bill (Nickels) had been taking about it all of the sudden,” Howard told the Times.
“I did not meet with him with Ryan French, but I did meet (only one time) with (Ray) in a restaurant because I had never sat and talked to a city manager before,” Howard said, adding that during the meeting Ray asked if the board would vote for a city manager.
“Josh,” Howard recounts saying, “I have no authority to talk about this. You know as a city manager that this is not even ethical for us to discuss this.”
Howard said that French, even before Ray was hired at Signal Mountain, would not sit-in on the interviews. French made a similar statement to the Times.
Howard declined to say if Ray met with other aldermen. Ray shared he did meet with at least three sitting aldermen. According to Ray, he had the opportunities to meet with Aldermen Nickels, now-resigned Alderman Chris Elam and Vice Mayor Mark Messick. The topic, Ray said, was mostly sharing his take on city management and his positive vision for the city.
According to Ray, French called him after being terminated by Shelbyville where he served as city manager from 2021 through March of this year.
Ray said that French told him that “we’ve been going through and kicking this can around about hiring a city manager.”
Soon after the email was sent, Signal Mountain, who Ray was in contract negotiations as a city manager there, got wind that Ray had approached Manchester and according to the city’s official statement, dissolved the contract. He was scheduled to start at Signal Mountain June 1.
The statement says, “Mayor Poss was advised that Mr. Ray sought other employment after signing the employment contract.
“The Signal Mountain Town Council is committed to hiring a professional town manager with strong leadership and the highest ethical standards,” it reads.
Ray told the Times that “We couldn’t give longer than a two-year commitment to that town, so we mutually parted ways and said let’s not get started something that we can’t effectively finish.”
He also said that due to housing costs in the Chattanooga area, he didn’t see the position as the best option.
Initial contacts, the tie that binds
Alderman French had met Ray while working for Shelbyville city through the alderman’s job at the South Central Tennessee Tourism Association.
“We had hired RCTTA to be a regional marketing firm and then we hired them to serve as the transitional team to help us create a tourism and marketing department,” Ray said.
“Which was phenomenal, because Daniel (Berry, a Tullahoma Alderman) to be our de facto interim to set up that tourism/marketing department that the city could then hire the full time director,” Ray said.
Berry currently serves as the Shelbyville Director of Tourism & Marketing.
French met with that group for lunch in 2021 and discussed the benefits of having one professional, full time person as a contact for the cities, as a liaison for the boards.
French told the Times that the timeline on this is important.
“We started talking about city manager before he was dismissed from Shelbyville,” he said. “Once he was dismissed from Shelbyville I did tell him I’d like to see him put in for the position if and when it becomes open.”
French stressed that he would not sit in on any of Ray’s interviews because he suggested Ray apply.
“We’re going to let MTAS handle the narrowing of the field and let them give us a slate of candidates. It’s not like it’s going to come from the board.”
French told the Times that he hopes that Ray would put in for the job as well as a lot of other qualified people put in for the position.
French said that his connection to Ray is only as a city manager in Shelbyville.
“The same with Jennifer (Moody, Tullahoma City Administrator), I think a lot of Jennifer. If she were available, I’d love for her to put in. But she’s not,” French said.
“He’s not a personal friend. I’ve only known him professionally. I’ve been impressed with him professionally. There are several other city managers I’ve been impressed with as well,” he said.
“I will vote with whoever MTAS recommends,” French said. “That’s what they are set up to do. Honna (Rogers, who has also worked as a city manager and is not seeking hire from the city) is a particular expert in that field.”
French said that Roy is one of about 15 people that he would love to see apply for a potential city manager position.
“I have zero personal relationship with him. I’ve had lunch with the guy one time professionally and that was it. I wouldn’t consider him a friend, but professionally, I think he does a great job and would be a great asset,” French said, again reiterating he would vote on the recommendation of MTAS.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick said that process of interviewing is important and we need not hire the first person who comes along. He also rejects creating any type of position that would lessen the voice of the voters. He acknowledges that the city needs someone to help carry out the business of the city.
Nickels said that he supports having MTAS handle the process. He has advocated a city manager and to get the politics out of the process.