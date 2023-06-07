Downtown business photo.jpg

Toliver's Pawn Shop, 110 N. Spring St., Manchester, utilized the first-round of of the facade improvement grant to replace the upper floor windows in its building. 

 NATHAN HAVENNER

Deadline for second round of funding July 21

The second round of applications for a downtown façade improvement grant are officially available at Manchester City Hall.

Tags

More Stories

Bains Orchard hosts first Summer Festival

Bains Orchard hosts first Summer Festival

From food trucks and local vendors to live music and games like Giant Jenga and cornhole, the Bains Orchard Summer Festival offered up food and fun for all ages during its inaugural event Saturday, June 3.

Upcoming vinyl album sale to benefit Historical Society

Upcoming vinyl album sale to benefit Historical Society

From classic rock staples by Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles to the folk stylings of Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul and Mary, more than 300 vintage vinyl albums will be available for purchase during the Manchester Community Market Saturday, June 10. The albums are being sold by The Coffee County His…

Recommended for you