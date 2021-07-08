Most everyone deals with stress. Some more, some less, but it is real and if not managed well, can lead to negative consequences not only in the moment it happens, but long term physically, mentally and emotionally. Someone cuts you off in traffic, you’re overcharged on a bill, your roof leaks, you’re overwhelmed with email and text messages, you or a loved one is diagnosed with a major illness ...the list can go on and on. One stress management principle is the 90/10 rule which reads, “10 percent of life is made up of what happens to you, while the other 90 percent is determined by how you react to what happens to you.” So how do you live the 90/10 rule? Here’s a few pointers.
Again, while we may not be able to control 10 percent of what happens to us, the other 90 percent may well be within our control. Each day we are faced with how we will react or respond to the things that happen throughout that day. Plan ahead for how you will manage stressful times. Develop a technique that works best for you such as deep breathing, taking a break, taking a walk, repeating a positive mantra. Yes. There are effective ways to control the 90 percent.
Person who live by the 90/10 principle are better able to maintain a more positive outlook, thereby managing stress better. This may require a change in attitude, as well as a conscience effort to maintain a positive attitude and outlook.
One technique for improving outlook is to listen to your own dialogue. For one week, at the end of each day, write down all the negative thoughts that came to your mind, as well as those you actually said aloud. Beside each, jot down a more positive thought or approach. For example, “I’ll never get this finished by the end of the day” could become “I will finish all I reasonably can by the end of the day and that’s enough.”
Include a bit of humor in your day. Laughter is a powerful mood lifter.
Another important step is learning how to be a better communicator. Communication skills are acquired over a lifetime of experiences, some good, some bad. Improve your relationships with others by learning better ways to express yourself; verbally and non-verbally.
Participate in new physical and mental activities that will improve your confidence level and coping abilities. Physical activity is a great stress buster.
Lastly, add joy to your life. If you find little joy in your life, think back to what once brought you joy and happiness. Make time to do the things you enjoy most with the people you love most. Reconnect with old or make new friends. Start a hobby. If your passion is service, become a volunteer with a local non-profit organization or faith-based group. Pay attention to the little things that once noticed, bring you a bit of joy.
Applying the 90/10 principle into your life can change your life for the better. Learn from and manage the 10 percent and move on to the 90 percent you were meant to live.