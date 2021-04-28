It’s something that can happen to anyone. Male or female, young or old, sexual assaults can affect any one, and when they do, the consequences reach far into the lives of survivors, families, and communities and have a major effect on public health.
Arnold Air Force Base Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Stacey Lamb said that sexual assaults happen every 73 seconds in the United States.
Lamb is a volunteer coordinator, the one who answers the call, day or night, if an assault happens on base.
“We are here for you and you have someone to talk to,” Lamb said. “We are full trained and ready if something were to happen.”
She is an advocate to make sure they get the care they need, provide support and to help the victim know they are not alone.
Lamb said that things are improving. That people are less frightened to come forward if they’ve been assaulted.
“It’s no longer the day when you have to keep things inside like that. No one should feel alone. There’s a lot of people out there who have gone through the same thing,” she said.
Prevention comes from awareness
Lamb advises people to aware of their surroundings.
In the Air Force culture, there’s a saying “always lookout for your wingman.”
Lamb said that in a social situation speak up if you see someone tampering with someone’s drink.
“It’s trying to get it out there how big it is. It’s important to know that it happens to men, too,” she said.
“Yes, it can happen to you,” Lamb said. It can happen to anyone it doesn’t pick and choose by age, race or gender.”
Lamb suggests checking in with someone.
“We all need to watch out for each other. If you go somewhere with friends just kinda check in. As a single mom, I try to check in with my mom if I know I’m going to be out late at night,” Lamb said.
“Always have someone to check in with and let them know that you’re okay. It’s for your own safety.”
Lamb said that victims sometimes don’t report because they feel responsible. Maybe it was something they were wearing or how they acted.
Lamb shared that another issue is consent. No matter how far along an encounter has progressed, a partner can always say no. And then it should stop.
“Even if you’re hot and heavy, coming out of a bar with someone, and you say no, that’s it,” Lamb said. “And if someone is highly intoxicated, that means they’re not giving consent because they’re not able to.”
Lamb advises those who are debating whether or not to report something to reach out to a helpline.
“At the very least, call one of those helplines. Those are anonymous and they can help you make those decisions,” she said.
Stacey Lamb, a civilian employee at Arnold Air Force Base, serves as the SARC for the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program, or SAPR, for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, headquartered at Arnold. She was appointed to this role in 2020 by AEDC Commander Col. Jeffrey Geraghty.
Rape Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) hotline number is 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response hotline is 931-581-7494.