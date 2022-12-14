Aquatics director awarded State-level honors

_DSC0541.JPG

Colt Pittman Manchester Parks and Recreation Aquatics Director was given the Longfellow Award by the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association at the association’s conference attended by 250 delegates. Pittman’s Longfellow Award takes its name from the founder of the Red Cross’s lifesaving service by Wilbert E. Longfellow. Pittman implemented two years ago sensory sensitive Saturdays, a time for those with disabilities a time to enjoy the outdoor pool in a less overstimulating environment. Lifeguards are trained to not use whistles except for in an emergency and certain play equipment is turned off. Members of the community sponsor the event so that special needs swimmers can participate for free.

Pictured with Pittman is Parks and Rec. Director A.J. Fox and Mayor Marilyn Howard.

