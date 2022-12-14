Aquatics director awarded State-level honors

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 42F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Colt Pittman Manchester Parks and Recreation Aquatics Director was given the Longfellow Award by the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association at the association’s conference attended by 250 delegates. Pittman’s Longfellow Award takes its name from the founder of the Red Cross’s lifesaving service by Wilbert E. Longfellow. Pittman implemented two years ago sensory sensitive Saturdays, a time for those with disabilities a time to enjoy the outdoor pool in a less overstimulating environment. Lifeguards are trained to not use whistles except for in an emergency and certain play equipment is turned off. Members of the community sponsor the event so that special needs swimmers can participate for free.
Pictured with Pittman is Parks and Rec. Director A.J. Fox and Mayor Marilyn Howard.
Manchester Chief of Police Bill Sipe, who was appointed to the position last October, spoke about his 40-year law enforcement career and his new role with the department during the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday Dec. 6 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.
In an effort to combat rising supply and labor costs, The Manchester Parks and Recreation Board unanimously approved to increase the cost of its private pool parties for the first time in at least 13 years.
A staple in the Hillsboro community since 1970, Hillsboro 41 Market owner Mary McKelvey says the longtime local market is struggling to build back its customer base following nearly a year of construction that limited access to the store.
An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and fire investigators into a residential fire in McMinnville has resulted in the indictment and arrest of four people from Warren County.