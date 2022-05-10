The old Arco building located at 133 E. Main St. has been approved for demolition by the city historic zoning commission. The owner Gilbert McCarter and his contractor Charles Brackin of Brackin Construction have obtained a demolition permit.
Demolition got a rocky start Tuesday morning when workers found what appears to been an unknown space beneath the building that collapsed and overturned an excavator.
No one was injured in the accident. Neighbors said that the crash was loud and debris hit the adjacent building's roof.
Brackin appeared before Historic Zoning during the April 7 meeting requesting permission to raze the structure.
Historic Zoning Secretary Norm Vetter told the Manchester Times that at the meeting that a Murfreesboro-based law firm had purchased the building with the intent to refurbish it and open a practice there. However, when Brackin’s people
Vetter, recalling the presentation in which Brackin supplied recent photos of the building, said that the building is not safe.
“It’s not unsafe to the point of being unsalvageable. One of the things Mr. Brackin said…to the commission was that the front wall is actually separated from the side walls and there was really nothing supporting it horizontally. Which means that entire front wall could fall. He was pretty confident about that possibility.”
In a written statement to the city, Brackin said that the wall had further separated when workers were attempting to clear debris from the building.
“The only horizontal supports for the block side walls are the floor joist members that connect to each side wall. Many of the joists have failed due to rotting therefore they are no longer providing horizontal support for each side wall. The wood flooring on the first floor and the second floor are rotting and would require replacement.”
Brackin cautioned that with ripping up the rotting wooden flooring the structure would further destabilize the building.
The letter continues, “The second floor ceiling joists are also rotting. These are the support for the metal roofing. The ceiling joist would have to be replaced which would cause each side block wall to be more unstable.”
Brackin told the commission that it was no longer safe for his construction crew to continue attempt salvage.
According to Vetter’s account the new owner intends to build a new building on the site in the future.
According to county property records, Gilbert McCarter purchased the property April 8 from Lana Sain.
In November 2021, the Tourism Commission discussed a grant project planned for the building. At the time, Alderman Bill Nickels questioned the stability of the building.
In response to the Times’ coverage at the time, Sain criticized the story saying that “it is disheartening to me that Alderman Nickels would make such negative, misinformed statements about the building during a meeting and subsequently refuse to let me explain to him, via phone, where I actually am in the process.”
Sain said that multiple contractors attest to the building’s structural stability,
“I can assure you that the pettiness and negativity of some of the city's leadership, along with the negligence in what is printed by the Manchester Times, is by far more unattractive to this city than an empty building waiting to be remodeled,” Sain said in a written comment to the paper.
According to county documents, McCarter purchased that property for $150,000 and the adjacent empty lot for $150,000.