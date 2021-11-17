In a letter sent by the city dated June 15, 2020, the owner of the Arco building, at 125 E. Main St. was informed that the city had deemed the structure in violation of city ordinance 13-301 which covers unsafe buildings.
Read the letter from the city here
“All buildings or structures which are unsafe, unsanitary, unfit for human habitation or not provided with adequate egress, or which constitute a fire hazard or are dangerous to human life or which constitute a hazard to safety or health by reason of inadequate maintenance, dilapidation obsolescence or abandonment are declared to be unsafe buildings and illegal and shall be abated by repair and rehabilitation or by demolition...” the letter says, quoting the cited ordnance.
The letter also says that the building is in violation of the city’s 2012 Building Code referring to plumbing.
The letter informed the recipient that she had 10 days to comply from the date of notification, marked on the document as mailed June 15, 2020.
An attached form noted that the letter was the result of complaints by city employees and neighboring businesses.
The hand written notes assess that the property “is in critical shape needing a lot of structural work inside and out.”
A second notation says that the owner told the department that she would “work with codes dept. anyway needed to resolve the issues at hand.”
The violation was to be taken care of by June 26, 2020.
Owner responds
The owner of the property has responded to questions concerning the structure.
Read response here.
“I have been actively working with and even pushing my contractor for the numbers to get started on this project sooner than later, but I can only go as quickly as they are able to proceed,” Sain said.
“I started getting bids again this past March, and unfortunately it just takes time, especially on the tail end of a pandemic and in the middle of a time where materials are scarce and availability of labor is a challenge,” she said.
Sain further disputes the facts of the story saying, “It is disheartening to me that Alderman Nickels would make such negative, misinformed statements about the building during a meeting and subsequently refuse to let me explain to him, via phone, where I actually am in the process.
She said that the building does not have "large holes in the roof", nor is it "condemnable" or "crumbling." I've had multiple contractors attest to its structural stability, and I also had an engineer look at it a couple of years ago,” Sain said.
“It obviously needs a lot of work, including plans for a new roof, all of which are being accounted for in my current quote,” she said.
“This has also been broken down in detail for the codes department in my letter of support for the TN Downtown grant process. The city codes department is, and has been, aware of where I am with this project. It is my wish to make 125 E Main St. a usable and attractive place in Manchester, but unfortunately a project like this takes time, money and patience. I can assure you that the pettiness and negativity of some of the city's leadership, along with the negligence in what is printed by the Manchester Times, is by far more unattractive to this city than an empty building waiting to be remodeled,” Sain said.