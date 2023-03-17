Coffee County Central High School held the first Prom Fashion Show in over five years on Monday, March 6, sponsored by Decherd’s Belles and Beaus.
The show was a fundraiser for the school’s English department. Bells and Beaus provided the dresses and tuxes that were worn during the show.
Four guys and seven girls modeled the latest fashion.
“When you go to prom one of the biggest things a girl want to make sure of is this what everyone is wearing? They got a taste of what everyone will be wearing at prom,” organizer Dr. Amanda Monroe said.
“They loved it. It was a lot of fun,” she said.
Emma Kidder, a CCCHS senior, said, "I would pay $20 (tickets were $3) just to watch the show again. It was the best!"
Students with Renaissance Card were able to purchase tickets to attend. Those tickets were used for the drawings for prom-night related prizes donated from 20 area businesses.
Those included dinners from restaurants like O’Charley’s, corsages from Bruce’s Florists and photo sessions from John St. Claire Photography and Greg Green.
“I think it meant a lot for the community to give these gifts. I think it sent a strong message to our kids, hey they do care about us,” Monroe said.
“The dresses were really gorgeous and the tuxes were really nice,” she said.
"It was beautiful to see the love poured out by local businesses to help support our students," Monroe said.
The fundraiser was chosen over a pageant as a fun way to engage more students.
Participating Seniors Robbie Gilley, Landon Lowery, Isaiah Campbell and Jacob Thompson. Female participants were Chloe Gannon, Nikki Graham, Camry Moss, Emmalise Raymer, Anna Johnson, Katie Cotton, Gabby Garcia and Kendal Brewer.
Businesses included:
Al White (Provided helium for the balloons), CCCHS Theater Department (upcoming show tickets), Jiffy Burger, Shoe Sensation, Great Clips, Southern Roots, Mayan House, El Molcajete, Bruce's Florist, Smoots Flowers and Gifts, John St. Claire Photography, Kaylei E. Photography, Greg Green Photography, Pick a Rose Photography, Posh Nails, Zenful Nails, Tammy Nails & Spa, Prater's BBQ, Jefferson's and O'Charley’s.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
