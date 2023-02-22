1C Don Willis_United Soybean Board photo.JPG

Hillsboro farmer Don Willis is pictured during a recent meeting of the United Soybean Board in Nashville. Willis is one of three USB reps from Tennessee serving on the board.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Longtime Hillsboro farmer and member of the United Soybean Board Don Willis joined 76 other board representatives during the organization’s meeting Feb. 7-9 in Nashville.

Willis said the national board is made up of soybean farmers from throughout the United States.

Tags

More Stories

Insurance benefits are a sore spot in the city

Insurance benefits are a sore spot in the city

In April of 2022, the City of Manchester decided to forgo its employee insurance plan through the State of Tennessee in favor of a plan through Blue Cross/Blue Shields & Gerber Life Insurance Company.

Manchester Rotary hosting new "Even Better" community event

Manchester Rotary hosting new "Even Better" community event

Manchester Rotary Club is moving out into the community with a new event series designed to celebrate community and make a difference. The club will host its first “Even Better” event from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Common John Brewing Co. located at 210 Woodbury Highway in Manchester.

City seeks $1.25 million sewer grant

City seeks $1.25 million sewer grant

The Manchester Board Of Mayor and Aldermen officially approved the application for a $1 million grant to improve the city sewer system during its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Water and sewer taps cost could double

Water and sewer taps cost could double

A move by the Water and Sewer Commission to recommend a substantial hike in connection costs for new construction will offset some of the costs to the department.

Recommended for you