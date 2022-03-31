Area Firefighters rush to fight East Tenn. wildfires
This morning an initial deployment of over 17 firefighters and 11 pieces of apparatus left for Sevierville, Tenn. in support of wildland fire operations occurring in East Tennessee.
According to Manchester Fire Department, personnel and equipment from Manchester Fire-Rescue, Hillsboro Volunteer Fire, Summitville Volunteer Fire along with Winchester Fire and Moore County Volunteer Fire deployed from Manchester headed to Sevierville.
Crews will be there for an unknown number of days supporting wildland fire operations and structural fire protection for the wildfire affected communities in East Tennessee.
Joining the effort will be Tullahoma Fire, sending two vehicles and four personnel and Hickerson Station who is sending an engine and two firefighters.