Area food banks seeing increase in need

The Storehouse Food Pantry President and Founder Staria Davison, right, and Vice President and Volunteer Coordinator Laurie Campbell, are pictured with one of the nonprofit’s coolers at its location at 607 Hickerson St., Manchester.

 Nathan Havenner

Manchester area food banks are seeing an increase in need throughout Coffee County and surrounding areas, as inflation continues to rise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fay Jones, executive director of Good Samaritan food bank, said the nonprofit food bank located at 115 Park Place, Manchester, distributes food between 9-11 a.m. every Monday and Friday.