Area food banks seeing increase in need

The Storehouse Food Pantry President and Founder Staria Davison, right, and Vice President and Volunteer Coordinator Laurie Campbell, are pictured with one of the nonprofit’s coolers at its location at 607 Hickerson St., Manchester.
Manchester area food banks are seeing an increase in need throughout Coffee County and surrounding areas, as inflation continues to rise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fay Jones, executive director of Good Samaritan food bank, said the nonprofit food bank located at 115 Park Place, Manchester, distributes food between 9-11 a.m. every Monday and Friday.
“We are seeing an increase,” Jones said. “We used to see one or two new families per month pre pandemic, we now see three to five new families a week.”
Good Samaritan provides food items for between 600 and 750 people per month, Jones said.
As an all-volunteer organization, the food bank relies on its volunteer workforce to make sure the job at hand gets done, and the food gets to the people who need it most.
Stacy Chandler said she began volunteering with Good Samaritan after retiring from her 27-year teaching career.
“I retired from teaching and I was just looking for another way to serve and I learned about Good Samaritan through my church, First Baptist, here in Manchester,” Chandler said.
Chandler said she enjoys speaking with Good Samaritan’s clients, and seeing how appreciative they are to receive the food.
“It is just nice to have a teeny little relationship with people and it feels good to help out,” she said.
According to the national nonprofit Feeding America, it is estimated that one in eight Tennessee residents are facing hunger, while one in six children in Tennessee, or roughly 233,620, are facing hunger.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee reports the term “food insecure” is used to describe those that have, “limited or uncertain access to enough food to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”
Jones said there are families in Coffee County in desperate need of food.
“It is really difficult to hold a family together if everybody is hungry,” she said.
Staria Davison, president and founder of The Storehouse Food Pantry, 607 Hickerson St., Manchester, said she started the nonprofit organization in 2018. Her friend Laurie Campbell serves as the organization’s vice president and volunteer coordinator.
“In June of 2018, God gave me a vision and told me to feed his people,” Davison said.
The Storehouse has been in its current location for the past two-years, distributing boxes of food between 10 a.m. and noon every Thursday.
“We don’t ask questions,” Davison said. “God didn’t tell me to ask for a social security number or an address.”
Campbell said The Storehouse, which is operated through private donations, is on pace to have a record year for its food distributions.
“We are getting phone calls that are not just Manchester anymore,” Campbell said. “We are getting phone calls from Estill Springs, Bedford County, Grundy County, Warren County, and they are asking us if they can come to our county to get a food box and we say yes.”
Campbell said rising costs caused by inflation are affecting nonprofits just like any other business, and The Storehouse is no exception.
“Our running expenses are getting higher, our electric bills are higher, our gas bills are higher,” she said.
Campbell said The Storehouse previously distributed about 250 boxes of food each week, now that number has risen to about 300 boxes each week.
“We have seen more people that have lost their job, we have seen more homeless,” she said. “We are just seeing new people.”
Both Good Samaritan and The Storehouse Food Bank accept monetary and food donations. For more information about Good Samaritan, call 931-728-5122. For more information about The Storehouse Food Pantry, call 931-409-6040.