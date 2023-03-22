Area student awarded Top National VFW Scholarship

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is proud to announce Scotland Stewart, a Franklin County High School sophomore in Winchester, Tennessee, was named first place national winner, and recipient of the $35,000 T.C. Selman Memorial Scholarship award, in its 2022-2023 Voice of Democracy scholarship program.
The announcement was made during the Parade of Winners ceremony at the 2023 VFW Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., where Scotland was presented with his $35,000 award and delivered his winning speech. VFW Post 1893 in Winchester sponsored Scotland.
Open to eligible high school students in 9th through 12th grades, the VFW’s annual Voice of Democracy audio essay contest requires entrants to write and record a three- to five-minute script on a democratic, patriotic theme. This year, nearly 23,500 high school students from around the world reflected on the theme “Why is the Veteran Important?” with national finalists competing for their share of $171,000 in scholarships and awards.
Coffee County Schools has formally accepted the donation of a new LED sign for its baseball and softball programs that will help with the upkeep of The Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility through the advertising revenue it generates.
After a brief fight on how the plan will be implemented, the Board of Mayor and Alderman passed the first reading of a resolution that will end the weekly pay cycles for two remaining departments in the city starting July 1.
The Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers will host its Agribee contest April 16 at the Coffee County Central High School theater. The event is open to fourth and fifth grade students attending Coffee County, Manchester City and Tullahoma City Schools.