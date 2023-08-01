Area teachers learn lifesaving techniques

Stop the bleed.JPG

Westwood Social Worker Lou Pascall, Resilient School Program coordinator Nicole Carney and speech pathologist Amy Whitsett lean to insert roll gauze into a gaping wound to limit excessive bleeding during a Stop the Bleed in-service training seminar July 27.

 John Coffelt, Editor

Twenty-six seconds. That’s how quickly a person with arterial bleeding and an elevated heart rate can bleed out, but provided there’s effective response available, that person can survive and recover.

As part of area schools’ in-service training, Coffee County Sheriff Department has provided Stop the Bleed training for both Manchester City and Coffee County school district employees to help school staff know how to deal with an assortment of traumatic wounds.

