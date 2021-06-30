In preparation for a possible labor dispute, Col. Jeffrey T. Geraghty, commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex headquartered at Arnold Air Force Base, has directed the reconfiguration of gates and installation of barriers.
The Air Engineering Metal Trades Council (AEMTC) and the National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS) are negotiating their collective bargaining agreement, which is set to expire at 11 p.m. today. If an agreement is not reached, NAS bargaining unit employees may strike and picket at the base entrance.
The AEMTC represents more than 600 employees from 11 trade unions, and NAS is the test, operations and sustainment contractor at Arnold AFB.
During any labor disputes among the contractor workforce, the Air Force maintains strict neutrality, but must maintain safety of personnel and equipment, security of data and information and ensure mission continuation. NAS has developed a plan which will allow them to meet their contractual obligations to the Air Force during a strike on an adjusted schedule.
To prepare for a possible strike and picketing, Col. Geraghty has pre-designated Gate 2, which is normally the commercial delivery gate, as the reserve gate at which the AEMTC members may peacefully exercise their labor rights. If a strike occurs, all NAS employees, vendors, suppliers and subcontractors of NAS must only use Gate 2 to enter and exit the base. DOD employees, retirees, dependents, visitors and all other DOD contractors, and subcontractors not affiliated with NAS must use the Main Gate. Deliveries not affiliated with NAS must use Gate 1, next to the fitness center, to enter the base.
Should a strike begin, normal traffic patterns and flows on Wattendorf Memorial Highway may be altered, which could result in delays. Until such time as we return to normal gate operations, everyone using Wattendorf Hwy should use caution in the areas around the Arnold AFB gates.