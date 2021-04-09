The Arrowhead Boys Ranch will be holding its annual fish fry fundraiser Saturday, April 17th at 239 Cortner Mill Road in Normandy, TN. Delicious fish platters will be served to support the boys ranch. The cost is just $12 per plate and there will be hot dogs available for kids under 8. To-go boxes will also be available to bring to your loved ones or to take home and enjoy in the comfort of your home.
Director and Co-founder, Jeff Sweeney stated, “This is a fun and exciting fundraising event that benefits everyone. We look forward to seeing old friends and new supporters of the boys ranch. We really appreciate all of our sponsors and those donating their time to help us give the boys a better life. We would also like to give a special thanks to our event sponsor, The Floor Shop.”
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to expenses such as housing, counseling, food, health care, transportation and activities for the boys at Arrowhead Ranch. The Arrowhead Boys Ranch is a non-profit, long term residential care facility for boys ages 10-18 years old that are dealing with conflict and misguided direction in their lives. While at the ranch, the boys learn the importance of hard work and team building while in a Christian family environment. Arrowhead Ranch’s goal is to instill hope and a sense of purpose into the boys as they grow into young men.
You can purchase tickets for the event here: https://arrowheadranchtn.net/fish-fry-2021/
This event is sponsored by The Floor Shop in Lewisburg, TN.
Jeff Sweeney is available for media interviews. To contact Arrowhead Boys Ranch, please call (931) 857-4000 or email info@arrowheadranchtn.net