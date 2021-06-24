The Arrowhead Boys Ranch will celebrating Independence Day on Saturday, July 3 with fireworks, hot dogs, live music and lots of fun—and all proceeds support the boys ranch. This fundraising event is only $10 per person and free for children under 10 years old. Fireworks start at dark at 239 Cortner Mill Rd., in Normandy.
Director and Co-founder, Jeff Sweeney stated, “We are proud to celebrate our Independence Day at the ranch. One of our primary goals for the boys is to teach them how to become independent men. If you’ve been to the ranch before we look forward to seeing you again, if you haven’t please let us know and we will give you a tour.”
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to expenses such as housing, counseling, food, health care, transportation and activities for the boys at Arrowhead Ranch. The Arrowhead Boys Ranch is a non-profit, long term residential care facility for boys ages 10-18 years old that are dealing with conflict and misguided direction in their lives. While at the ranch, the boys learn the importance of hard work and team building while in a Christian family environment. Arrowhead Ranch’s goal is to instill hope and a sense of purpose into the boys as they grow into young men.
Jeff Sweeney is available for media interviews. To contact Arrowhead Boys Ranch, please call (931) 857-4000 or email info@arrowheadranchtn.net