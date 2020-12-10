Arrowhead Museum chairman: we plan to move
According to The Chair­man of the Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma Museum Board Keith Nash, the Arrowhead Aerospace Museum will continue to operate at a new 6,000 sq. ft. facility that will be built on Highway 55.

Nash has been a volun­teer at the museum for 20 years.

“We’re trying to buy a piece of land on Highway 55. If we get that piece of land we’re going to build a new building. If not we’re going to have to move somewhere else,” Nash said Saturday, Dec. 5 at the museum build­ing during the pickup time for the online auction

“We are planning on moving. (Right now) we’re getting rid of all the stuff that was in the gift shop that was for sale anyway and (the late) Judy (Worthington’s) private nativity collection.”

Nash said the museum was thinning out some things so that it would fit into a smaller space. The current building is approxi­mately 8,000 sq. ft.

“We talked to the archi­tect and the engineer and they said that 6,000 sq. ft., is all we’re going to be able to get. This one is almost 8,000,” he said.

The G-gauge train set that was located outside the museum was donated to Crossville Train Club and Museum.

“It was given to us with the express condition that if we could no longer use it, it had to go somewhere that it be used for the enjoyment of the general public,” Nash said.

The group contacted re­gional train museums but Crossville was the one to show interest in the train.

Nash said that the only reason that the museum is relocating is because of the suit by the county for the property.

“Chick-fil-A was inter­ested in buying the land, and I told them I wasn’t opposed to it. But if I had to move, I had to move, I wanted Chick-fil-A to divvy up some (mon­ey) for a new building some­where,” Nash said.

He speculated that Chick-fil-A’s interests moti­vated the county’s move to reclaim the property.

“I guess the county heard about that and (rea­soned) if (the museum) is not opposed to moving, we’ll just sue him and take the land back.

“That’s an I-guess,” he cautioned, “not an I-know.”

Nash estimated a June or July timeframe for open­ing at a new location. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process of ac­quiring a new location.

He expressed concern about moving the contents of the museum on short no­tice. Movers will box the col­lection in January to have the items ready.

“Putting this stuff in storage will be outrageously expensive,” Nash said.

