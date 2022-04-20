A final order has been filed with the county concerning the case of Coffee County government and the LLC that managed the Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum, located just off of Highway 41 on Campground Road.
The order that was presented before Judge Vanessa Jackson, Circuit Judge Part II, was filed in the chancery court on March 11 and was recently submitted to the Register of Deeds Office.
The document states that the Coffee County/Manchester/ Tullahoma Museum, INC. will dissolve its organization and waive any claim to the real estate and revert it back to the county.
The document states that the county will then place the property up for sale.
The museum will have through April 30 to remove the remainder of its personal property from the premises.
The county will cover any necessitated court costs.
The document thanks the trustees of the LLC for the service they have provided over the years in displaying the great collection that the museum has amassed.
Does the County or Arrowheads Museum own the 5-acre land? Land valued millions of dollars
“(The County) appreciates the fact that many of these items will still be available at other locations to enhance the history of the community,” the order reads.
This matter was discussed by County Mayor Gary Cordell at the April meeting of the Capital Outlay Committee, during which he reported that the property would soon revert back to the county, yet declined to comment on the details of the final order.
Click here to view the entire document.