The location of the former Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum will revert back to the county following a court ruling from mid-March.
The museum had held rights to the property as long as it operated as a museum, but a reverter clause in the arrangement dictated that the property go back to the county in the event that the museum closed. Following the shuttering of the museum a suit was filed by the county concerning ownership of the property which was resolved with the county being returned the property.
Questions of the details of that ruling to County Mayor Gary Cordell were returned with a no comment.
Yet during the April meeting of the Capital Outlay Committee, Cordell reported that the property was in line to be transferred via quitclaim deed in the near future.
“The order on that was filled the middle of March. (County Attorney) Robert Huskey thinks the middle of (this) week if we don’t hear anything else it will be a done deal from the stand point of -- and I talked Huskey on the process going forward so that we could get on with the program. He said he was working on crafting a quitclaim deed, I guess it is or whatever, and also having the order entered into the court, whatever that means, so that in a couple of weeks we can have conformation that it’s deeded over to the county,” Cordell reported.
Cordell suggested a joint work session with Capital Outlay and Budget and Finance to discuss the sale and assessment of the property.
Cordell said that the Huskey had talked with the neighboring hotel to whom the museum sold an easement to for a water retention pond.
“I really thought that we denied that,” said Chairman of Capital Outlay Dennis Hunt, “We did not want a retainment pond on our property.”
“—I think you’re right on that,” Cordell said, “but I think he supposed to get back with me on that. That was months ago and I’ve slept since then.”
Cordell estimated that the order be finalized by mid-week.
Capital Outlay further approved Director of Maintenance Rick Soucy to work up an estimate for the cost of cleaning up the museum property. Hunt suggested that the cleanup work be bid out.