The Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma Museum, Inc., which operates the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum, denies that the land and the building should revert to Coffee County.
On Nov. 25, Shawn Trail, the attorney representing the museum, responded to the lawsuit filed by the county. The response states the museum (defendant) “denies the Plaintiff (Coffee County) is entitled to any of the relief for which it prays.” The defendant is asking that the lawsuit filed against the museum be dismissed.
County’s claims
Coffee County filed a lawsuit against the museum board on Sept. 16, asking the court to revert the land back to the county. Robert Huskey serves as Coffee County attorney.
In 1988, the founders of the museum requested of Coffee County to use the land to build a museum. The county passed a resolution to convey five acres for the purpose of building a museum. The approved resolution provided that “in the event the property described in the Resolution ceases to be used for the purposes contained in the Resolution ownership of the land and any improvements thereon shall revert to Coffee County.”
According to the county, initially, the museum operated on a regular schedule. About 2008, “there were serious questions raised by the public as well as officials of both Coffee County and Manchester as to whether the Museum was still actively functioning as a museum as opposed to merely retaining the property and the contents of the property. The hours for public use were no longer maintained and when it did function, it was primarily for prearranged events.”
Coffee County also claims that “the County has recently learned that in February of this year the Museum Board executed a contract with Blue Ocean General Partnership to lease a one-third acre tract of the Museum 5-acre tract to Blue Ocean for a period of twenty years after which that one-third acre would transfer to ownership of Blue Ocean.”
Blue Ocean plans to build a LaQuinta Inn on the property adjacent to the museum.
According to Coffee County, “the building continues to exist on the property, which labels it as a museum.” However, while the building has appropriate contents that would constitute a museum, “for a long period of time it has operated more as a storage facility for the items they collected as opposed to realistically functioning as a museum.”
The Arrowheads Aerospace Museum is located at 24 Campground Road. The museum has been closed since the death of Judy Worthington, who served as museum director. Worthington died Feb. 10, 2020.
Museum’s response
Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma Museum filed a response in the Chancery Court of Coffee County on Nov. 25, stating the “suit fails to state a cause of action upon which relief can be granted.”
The museum rejected the county’s claim that the hours for public use of the museum were no longer maintained and that when it functioned, the museum was used for prearranged events primarily.”
The defendant rejects the claim that for a long period of time the has operated more as a storage facility for the items as opposed to functioning as a museum.”
According to court documents, Keith Nash is the chairman of the museum board.
The Times has reached out Trail; however, he has not replied.
Selling the items displayed at the museum
The pieces that were once displayed at the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum are now being sold.
The Arrowheads Aerospace Museum has launched an auction for the items displayed at the museum.
The auction is organized by Bob Parks Auction Co., LLC, and can be viewed here: https://bobparksauction.hibid.com/catalog/249378/coffee-county-museum-online/?fbclid=IwAR1b7IyfbwJjYT34mZ9V09oMY7mgPhICCwpTAEnz_2O-6B7Rvr3Ap8VqY_E.
According to Bob Parks Auction, the auction was launched Nov. 23, and all items must be picked up from the museum on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Nearly 450 lots, some of them containing multiple items, are being sold, including memorabilia and items spanning from arrowheads and collectables to furniture and antiques.