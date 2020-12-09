Arrowheads museum selling land – are these deals authorized?

With the ongoing lawsuit filed by Coffee County against Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma Museum, Inc., which operates the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum, questions have been raised about the legality of transactions administered by the board.
The county alleges that since the museum no longer operates, the land and building should revert to Coffee County.
According to Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey, it’s illegal to sell land that is owned conditionally and subject to a reverter, which is the case with the museum land.
In 1988, the founders of the museum requested of Coffee County to use the land to build a museum. The county approved a resolution to convey five acres for the purpose of building a museum. The approved resolution provided that “in the event the property described in the Resolution ceases to be used for the purposes contained in the Resolution ownership of the land and any improvements thereon shall revert to Coffee County.”
Blue Ocean deal
However, the museum has sold part of the property more than once, even though the museum had no authority to do so.
According to county documents, the museum directors have conveyed an easement to Blue Ocean, “however, they were without authority to make that conveyance without approval of the County, because of the County’s reverter interest in the land.”
Blue Ocean plans to build a LaQuinta Inn on the property adjacent to the museum.
In the lawsuit filed Sept. 16, Coffee County claims that “the County has recently learned that in February of this year the Museum Board executed a contract with Blue Ocean General Partnership to lease a one-third acre tract of the Museum 5-acre tract to Blue Ocean for a period of twenty years after which that one-third acre would transfer to ownership of Blue Ocean.”
According to the Register of Deeds office, the museum signed a deal with Blue Ocean, conveying a third of an acre to the company. The agreement, dated Feb. 7, 2020, states that Blue Ocean will pay to the museum an annual payment due on or before Feb. 1 of each year thereafter for a total of 20 years. That document is signed by Keith Nash.
O’Charley’s deal
In a similar situation, in 2001, the museum conveyed an easement to O’Charley’s restaurant for $100,500.
According to documents from the Coffee County Register of Deeds Office, Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma Museum. Inc., conveyed a parcel of land to O’Charley’s Inc., and O’Charley’s paid to the museum $100,500.
According to a story in the archives of The Manchester Times from Oct. 3, 2001, the “director of the museum had initially requested $300,000 for the 100 by 60 foot lot, and ten-foot chain link fence to separate the properties,” and $5,000 annually from the purchaser to be made to the museum.
The Times has asked the Coffee County Clerk’s Office for a resolution authorizing the museum to sell the property in 2001. On Dec. 7, officials with the clerk’s office said they didn’t find such a resolution.