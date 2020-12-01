Arrowheads Museum sells items displayed at the museum

The pieces that were once donated to the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum to be exhibited are now being sold.
The Arrowheads Aerospace Museum, located at 24 Campground Road, and operated by Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma Museum board, has launched an auction for the items displayed at the museum.
The auction is organized by Bob Parks Auction Co., LLC, and can be viewed here.
According to Bob Parks Auction, the auction was launched Nov. 23, and all items must be picked up from the museum on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Nearly 450 pieces are being sold, including memorabilia and items spanning from arrowheads and collectables to furniture and antiques.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell said he has asked Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey to “check with attorney Shawn Trail, who’s handling that to see what’s going on.”
Attorney Shawn Trail represents the museum board, according to Cordell.
According to Cordell, the board has organized the auction.
“I haven’t seen a list of the board members or where they are located,” Cordell said.
Coffee County is currently suing the museum board, asking the court to determine if the museum property is owned by the county. According to county officials, the museum directors have conveyed an easement to Blue Ocean, a company planning to build a LaQuinta Inn at the adjacent property, without authority to make that conveyance without approval of the county. The county has filed a lawsuit against the museum asking the court to determine if the museum property in question has reverted to the county due to lack of utilization as a museum. The Arrowheads Aerospace Museum has been operated by Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma Museum. The museum has been closed since the death of Judy Worthington, who served as museum director. Worthington died Feb. 10, 2020.
Huskey said the county has no claim over the personal property of the museum.
“The items that are at the museum are personal property,” Huskey said. “The county has no interest in the items – they don’t belong to the county. The county owned the land, and we gave it about 20 years ago to the museum to operate.”
The reverter pertains to the real property, and it doesn’t pertain to the personal property, added Huskey. Reverter is the right of the original owner to possess property on the death of the present possessor or at the end of a lease.
“The items inside the museum are personal property,” he said. “The only interest that the county has is the land and the building.”
Neither Cordell nor Huskey know who the members serving on the museum board are.
The Times has reached out to Trail, and this story will be updated when he replies.