Board directors of the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum plan to relocate the museum. The museum, which has not operated for a long time, is currently located at 24 Campground Rd., Manchester, and museum directors intend to construct a new building on Highway 55, across from the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved Jan. 5 the change of zoning classification for the property where the museum plans to relocate. The property is owned by Patricia and Bryan Ferrell and Rita Church, and it was rezoned from I-1 Industrial to C-3 Commercial.
“This property is located between Flood Brothers and Clower Automotive,” said Jamie Sain, codes director for Manchester City. “It’s directly across the highway from the Coffee County Administrative Plaza. It’s zoned I-1 and they want to rezone it C-3, which is general commercial.
“This is the property they are looking at moving the museum on Campground Road. They want to move it to this property.”
“Arrowhead Aerospace Museum will continue to operate at a new 6,000 sq. ft. facility that will be built on Highway 55,” said chairman of the museum board Keith Nash in December.
Nash has been a volunteer at the museum for 20 years.
“We’re trying to buy a piece of land on Highway 55,” Nash said. “If we get that piece of land, we’re going to build a new building. If not, we’re going to have to move somewhere else,” Nash said.