A Tullahoma woman and her family have lost everything and one person has been charged with arson after a fire just days before Christmas.
To donate go to the GoFundMe account,
At around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Tullahoma Fire and Police personnel were called to 101 Lynn Street, at the corner of East Lincoln Street, to tackle a structure fire. First responders encountered heavy fire coming from the front bedroom areas of the home as well as a detached garage, which was fully engulfed in flames. According to a report from Deputy Fire Marshal Nick Kimbro, TFD Capt. Ed Host established a command and ordered suppression crews to perform an interior search and begin an “aggressive offensive fire attack.” Crews were able to determine the home was unoccupied before quickly battling the blaze and bringing the bulk of the separate fires under control.
Initial investigation by Tullahoma Police officers produced witness statements identifying one person of interest into custody and charged with arson.
“A witness told the officers that somebody had started the fire, that it could be arson,” Tullahoma Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson said.
According to the arrest warrant, a neighbor observed Timothy Aaron Vines standing outside the residence throwing objects through a window while the house burned. The neighbor reportedly asked Vines if anyone was inside the home, to which Vines said there was not, and that “everything is ok.” Vines then reportedly got into his black Buick SUV and drove away from the scene with the house ablaze.
TPD caught up with Vines in the Southgate trailer park, where Vines reportedly went to speak with his estranged wife. Per the report, Vines told his wife “it is all gone.” When police encountered him, he was reportedly armed with a loaded handgun and had several more firearms and “lots of ammunition” in his vehicle.
No human occupant of the home sustained any injuries, according to Kimbro’s report, though one pet cat is unaccounted for.
The investigation is ongoing, with TFD, TPD and officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation involved. Pearson said TFD and TPD already had some good information on what happened in this incident, but having state officials come down to assist would help give the investigation more thorough information. For instance, Pearson said, state officials could bring in an accelerant-sniffing dog to help determine what kind of accelerant may have been used to begin the blaze.
The Saturday fire is the second criminal fire in a month, according to the fire chief, though he said the incidents are not related at all. Additionally, the chief said, the weekend blaze was probably the 10th or 11th structure fire in Tullahoma, which is about the average number of structure fires the city experiences in a year.
He commended the crews first on the scene with quick action in getting the flames extinguished.
“B Shift did a great job of knocking it down and putting it out,” he said. “They probably had it out within the first 15 to 20 minutes they were there.”
Fire officials consider both structures on the property a total loss.
Tabitha Vines, who is now settled in a hotel temporarily, said she is grateful for the outpouring of support from the Tullahoma community after losing the only home she’s ever had—she purchased the Lynn Street residence when she was 18 years old, she told The News.
“We woke up [Sunday] morning and we didn’t have a toothbrush or anything but the clothes that we were wearing,” she told The News. “Within two hours we all had clothing and toiletries and necessities and cash donations and gift cards. My church paid for the hotel stay. Through all the tragedy we are definitely bursting with gratitude and thankfulness. We are proud to be a part of the community church family.
“It’s been incredibly heartwarming to see the good and everyone’s Christmas spirit for my children. Of course, we lost all our Christmas presents, but most gifts have been donated. Someone has offered their home for Christmas morning, so we’ll have a tree to open our gifts by and we won’t be in the hotel.”
In addition to her church, Thompson Creek Baptist Church, Vines said other members of the faith community have reached out to assist or make donations to her family, which she has appreciated.
Donation offers for home essentials like appliances have been heartwarming, but Vines said at the moment she lacks the space to store those items.
“I absolutely need those things; I just don’t have the space for them,” she said, noting she won’t be allowed back onto her property until state investigators conclude their work. She added she spent some time Monday looking for a storage unit to rent in order to have a space for any larger donated items.
While losing her longtime home has been tragic, Vines is focusing on the good—her children are safe, and all her things can be replaced.
“It’s hard, but it’s just stuff,” she said. “We’re safe, and that’s all that matters.”
Multiple people, including one city alderman, have posted social media notices for assistance for Vines and her family, including clothing size information for donations, as well as a GoFundMe account where people can make monetary donations. As of Monday at noon, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $11,000 for the family.