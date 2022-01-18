A request by Rogers Group to amend the county’s current zoning resolution, by adding asphalt plants as a special exception use in M-1 districts, has passed during a rare reconsideration by the full county commission during the January meeting.
The proposed amendment received a positive recommendation from the Coffee County planning commission but failed to pass the full commission at its Nov. 9 meeting.
The amendment was initially proposed by Rogers Group to pave the way for a future request to move their asphalt plant from its current location in Hillsboro to a property in the Industrial Park.
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham, who voted against the amendment at the full commission meeting Nov. 9, brought the matter back before the board for reconsideration in January.
“We were not as educated as we needed to be,'' she said. “So I asked that it be put on the agenda to be reconsidered because it’s really a good location. It sits off by itself by the Southern Waste facility.” Cunningham stated it was a “procedural matter more than a Coffee County zoning issue.”
“I felt that we were not given enough information about that, so I asked that it be reconsidered,” she said.
Hunt seconded the motion to reconsider the original vote.
“I support these industries,” Hunt said.
Commissioner Helen DeBellis questioned if the commission was being inconsistent with its zoning amendments considering a vote to grant a special exception for RS-1 to include ministries like Be the Bush had failed minutes prior.
The motion to amend the M-1 zoning passed with 14 yes votes. Offering no votes were Commissioners DeBellis, Jimmy Hollandsworth, Joey Hobbs, David Orrick, Scarlett Taylor and Michael Ray.