Two people are in the hospital and another in custody after a shooting that took place at a local gas station.
Lee Pace Jr., 26, of Manchester, has been apprehended and is in the Coffee County Jail facing attempted murder charges following the altercation, which took place at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Quik Mart gas station at the corner of South Jackson and East Carroll streets.
Law enforcement say two individuals, one man and one woman, were shot. Both were taken to Nashville via Vanderbilt LifeFlight and are expected to survive.
Pace reportedly fled the scene following the shooting and was apprehended later in Manchester. Tullahoma lawmen cited the cooperation of the Manchester Police Department (MPD) and Coffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) in collaring Pace.
"We want to thank the MPD and Sheriff's Office for their assistance in their help arresting this suspect," said Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams. "Law enforcement from all departments work together in Coffee County to keep our community safe."
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, though lawmen said it was not a random incident. Per Tullahoma police, the shooter and the victims knew each other. Additional charges will be made once the investigation is completed.
If you have information about this case, please contact Investigator Jason Maloney at 931-455-0530 or jmaloney@tulalhomatn.gov.