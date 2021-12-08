Manchester Housing Authority’s annual audit was performed in March of this year and recently published on the state comptroller's website. The report reveals major findings related to internal controls and financials.
The audit, performed by certified public accountant Goldie Roberts, lists findings that criticize the Authority for not having adequate controls over cash and bank accounts, a lack of preparation for the audit, poor oversight, inadequate basic skills of the staff and notes a discrepancy in the way the Authority has entered into $1.1 million of debt.
The audit also includes the Authority’s response to the findings.
“The Authority has entered into $1,120,966 in debt without proper internal controls,” the audit reads. It further says that the Authority did not record the authorization for the loan in the minutes, and the monthly payments did not contain supporting documentation.
According to the audit, the bank was unable to prepare amortization (a table that shows each periodic loan payment that is owed, typically monthly, and how much of the payment is designated for the interest versus the principal) schedules.
“There is no evidence that the Authority staff is checking the general ledger debt balances and has internal controls in place,” the audit finds.
The audit further reported that the Authority does not have adequate appropriate internal controls over cash and bank accounts. The Authority does not have a list of all the bank accounts,” it reads.
Staff training is an issue according to the audit. In addition to stating that the staff was unprepared for the audit, not providing the auditor with the information she requested, “(t)he staff has a lack of basic skills like using a 10 key pad, spreadsheet programs, word processing program and their own general ledger and accounting programs,” the audit says.
According to the document, the Authority has entered two new programs without proper preparation and staffing. Checks are not given to the board for its approval nor does it provide the board with financial statements.
“Without proper controls in place for recording debt and payments on debt, incorrect amounts may be recorded as well as potentially fraudulent debt and repayments,” the audit said. Inadequate controls over cash and bank accounts can result in fraud and material errors.”
On pages 34-35 of the audit, Manchester Housing Authority’s Executive Director Nancy Huddleston and fee accountant Don Dickinson respond to these allegations, saying the board disagrees with each of the audit findings.
Their response says that the Authority had a new program on the general ledger, but that it was on the wrong fiscal year due to “implementation issues with the software.” According to the response, MHA contends that while the consolidated financial statements could not be provided during the audit, it has since been resolved.
The Authority’s response said that the auditor did not identify any control weakness or document any HUD or GASB requirements that the board be shown a list of bank accounts.
“The board has received monthly financial statements which it approves…and is well informed of all bank accounts and balances on a monthly basis.”
Concerning the debt, the Authority said that the minutes from the May 2020 meeting show approval for a $900,000 loan from Coffee County Bank. MHA’s response argues that the June 2020 minutes indicate that Huddleston updated the board on the purchase of Rivendell Apartments related to the loan authorized in the other meeting. Huddleston also discusses the grant for the Justin Court property.
According to the response, the Authority “approved the dissolution of Manchester Associates, LLC further indicating the board’s knowledge and involvement in the new programs…”
According to appendix Note G, in 2008 the Housing Authority entered into a limited partnership (Manchester Associates II, L.L.C) agreement for managing a 48-unit complex of two- and three- bedroom apartments. The Authority holds a .009% general partnership interest, Manchester GP, .001% and the remaining 99.99% interest held by Raymond James MO Tax Credit Fund VI.
The audit reports that the Authority has received two grants, one from Federal Home Loan Bank for $136,000 and one from HUD for $433,350. The Authority is in the process of building four 100% handicapped accessible duplexes.
In the report, CPA Goldie Roberts said that the information is presented fairly.
She advised that the Authority’s internal controls were considered to determine the audit procedures to express the state of the financial statements, not for determining the effectiveness of the internal controls. In other words, the process was analyzed to determine the numbers, not to rate the process.
She, however, said that the consideration of the internal controls were not comprehensive. “Therefore, material weaknesses or significant deficiencies may exist that have not been identified,” Roberts writes.
She defines deficiency in internal controls as the design or operation of a “control that does not allow management or employee, in the normal course of performing their assigned functions, to prevent, or detect and correct, misstatements on a timely basis. A material weakness is a deficiency…in an internal control that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement…will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.”
Material weaknesses are more severe than significant deficiencies.
Roberts said that the Authority’s response was not subject to the audit and as such she has no opinion on it. She said that the audit was performed in accordance with Government Auditing Standards.
Manchester Housing Authority is composed of a board of five commissioners, an executive director and three departments- Administrative, Rental Assistance and Property Management, including managers and maintenance. The commissioners are Chair Wilbert Eppenger, Vice Chair Sage Keele, and members Jim Garrard, Tracy Nester and Diana Collins. Manchester Housing Authority commissioners are appointed by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The purpose of MHA is to “provide adequate housing for persons of low income” in Manchester. MHA is a legally separate, fiscally-independent public corporation, and is governed by its board of directors.