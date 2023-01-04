The Coffee County Manchester Public Library will hold the annual author signing from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 starting this year’s adult reading program, A Winter’s Tale.
Featured authors include J.L. Lawrence, Darcy Flynn, Dr. Lona Bailey, Dr. Elizabeth Taylor, Jeanne Hardt, Heather Beck, Greg Brooks, Michael Oliver, Lori Smith, Jane Campbell, D.L. Holliday, H L Robertson, Sheila Robertson, Jenna Cossey, Jane Lusk, Kelly Rich, Michael Shoulders and R.D. Sherrill.
Fill out a “passport” for a chance to win the raffle prize.
Check out books, Jan. 14-Feb. 11 from the library or through the READS app for prizes and more.
For seasoned genealogists and those just beginning to research their family history, there are several web-based resources that can make research both faster and simpler. However, local historical societies and genealogy records are still an important resource for those tracing their roots.
North Coffee Elementary student Alex Davis has been playing the five-string banjo for about three years, and in that time he has continued to hone his skills with appearances at music festivals and on TV. The 10-year-old banjo player is next scheduled to appear on the internationally syndica…
Dyer County Schools administrative staff received a total of $63,589 in questionable bonus payments from a federal grant intended to help the school system respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing comprehensive screening testing.
Sportsmen & Businessmen's Charitable Organization (SBCO) awarded over $25,000 to local educators across Coffee County, Manchester City, and Tullahoma City Schools through its Educational Enrichment Grant opportunity. SBCO's Educational Enrichment Grant encourages local educators to subm…
The Coffee County Ambulance Authority, during a briefing by Sheriff Department Capt. Frank Watkins on the status on the county’s installation of a digital radio system, asked why Tullahoma won’t be able to talk on them.
Not only does Coffee County offer various opportunities for shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, but the area has helpful nonprofits that provide resources, improve the community and help it thrive. One of the area nonprofits is PFLAG of Tullahoma, an organization providing support for …