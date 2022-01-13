In the middle of one of the heaviest snows of late, a beloved family pet was lost following a violent crash near Arnold Air Force Base, but the banding together of the community through social media brought the scared dog home to his loving family.
On Sunday, Jan.2, Manchester woman Chloe Hill’s boyfriend's little brother, Chas Everette, on leave from the Marines, and his girlfriend, Gracie Morse, went to get some furniture at a warehouse in Winchester to spruce up the young Marine’s home.
Chloe and her boyfriend Daniel Everett’s dog Ranger went along for the ride, but the trip was waylaid by an accident at Exit 117 on Interstate 24.
In the crash, Chas’ leg was shattered when he was pinned to the door. Ranger, an already skittish dog, was spooked by the accident and bolted immediately as soon as the vehicle door was opened.
It would be the last time that any of them would see Ranger for days.
Once Chas was loaded into the ambulance and whisked to the hospital, the search for Ranger began. Chloe and Daniel weren’t in the accident but arrived quickly at the scene to find Ranger gone.
“There were no signs of him. Different people were saying he went in all different directions. We weren’t getting any idea on where he was going, and that’s a lot of woods,” Chloe said.
About an hour later, Chloe posted on a Facebook page called “LOST AND FOUND PETS” that Ranger was missing, and within 30 minutes, the post had over 500 shares. And it kept climbing.
“Everyone was being super attentive and trying to figure out what they could do to help,” Chloe said.
Within three hours, about 10 people had joined in the onsite search for Ranger. These were concerned people the family didn’t even know, members of the community who just wanted to help.
There were no paw prints, not a single trace of the lost, frightened dog, and the weather began to worsen. What started as a light drizzle soon threatened to turn into a full blown winter storm.
“We looked until about 7 o’clock that (first) night, we came back home and of course we were very upset, we couldn’t sleep, and then it started to snow,” Chloe said.
“When it started to snow, my heart just shattered. I didn’t know how he was going to handle that.”
The search resumed in the morning. With searchers facing a 5-6 inch snowfall, Monday didn’t look too promising for finding Ranger. No one found even a paw print. Had there been any, the heavy snowfall would have hidden them anyway. Ranger’s family hoped he was somewhere curled up in a dry place, letting the snow insulate his makeshift den.
Later Monday, while at the hospital visiting Chas, the family received a call that a dog fitting Ranger’s description had been seen near Normandy Lake. It turned out to be a false lead. As soon as they pulled into their driveway from the trip to Normandy, another call came in reporting Ranger had been sighted near the gate at AEDC.
Base Security Services officer Holly Wilder had seen Ranger near the main gate, about two and a half miles from where Ranger jumped from the car.
“We met up with her, and she pointed out where she had seen him,” Chloe said.
“She showed me his paw prints, and then we saw him. He was about 50 yards down. We called his name, but he was probably too far away to know it was us,” she said.
At this point it was about 10 p.m. Really late and really cold, the searchers didn’t get very far into the woods to look for Ranger. Exhausted and freezing, they reluctantly went home with the hope that a new day would see the return of their beloved family pet.
Chloe and Daniel returned first thing Tuesday morning. There in the clearing was Ranger hidden in a little snow patch, waiting for his family.
“We would have never found him if Holly didn't see the post and recognize him. It was truly incredible to see everyone come together like that.” Chloe said.
“My heart -- oh, my God, I just started shaking. I was trying not to yell his name. So I dropped down to my knees to get to his level. I said, ‘Ranger, come here,’ as soon as he saw his doggy-brother, Rebel, he came right to us.”
“I was thinking everything is okay, but I was scared that he was going to run off even deeper into the woods. It was surreal,” Chloe said.
“I feel like thank you doesn't do it justice whatsoever. I really don’t know what I could say. In the world we live in today, it’s hard to find people who will go out of their way for strangers like that. This community showed that is still alive, and there are people out there who love their neighbor no matter who you are. All I can say is thank you from the bottom of my heart. It was incredible.”