Autumn Oaks Assisted Living facility is able to now able to allow families to visit after almost a year of COVID-19-related restrictions. The first day the facility opened to family and visitors was March 3.
“It’s been a hard year for our residents,” said Autumn Oaks Tina Taylor, “but today is their day. It’s been a year almost that they have not had visitation inside, in their rooms or close contact until today.”
Taylor said that the facility has and continued to follow CDC guidelines. The residents and staff have all had both doses of the vaccine.
The facility still requires all visitors to wear a medial grade mask and fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire. Temperatures are checked also.
“There are no words for me to describe what the residents have gone through,” Taylor said. “Only seeing their family through the window… (they spent weeks) living in quarantine. They spent Thanksgiving in their rooms, and Christmas in their rooms by themselves.”
She said that the staff worked, playing games and planning activities, to keep the residents as happy as possible, but when they were in quarantine, they would be confined to their rooms.
“They get to touch their families for the first time in a year,” Taylor said.