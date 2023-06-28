Family fireworks business still strong after 44 years
For more than 40 years, B & L Fireworks has been helping Manchester area residents light up the night sky, offering up a selection of everything from bottle rockets and firecrackers to multi-shot 500 gram fireworks for those looking to put on a big show.
Located at 2401 Woodbury Highway, Manchester, owner Leona West said she has seen a lot change with home fireworks since she first got into the business in 1980.
“We started out with maybe 24 items and right now there is somewhere north of 300 different items in here,” West said. “I have nine suppliers, which means I don’t have the same thing everyone else in town does.”
One change West has seen is a 500 gram firework, something she said did not even exist when her family began selling fireworks.
“This is as getting as close to a professional show as you can get,” she said.
West said bottle rockets are not nearly as popular as they were 40 years ago.
“I probably went through 40 or 50 cases of bottle rockets then, now it is very rare for me to even sell five cases,” she said. “There is so much more to choose from.”
While some things have changed, West said she is still able to stock some items that she did when she first started selling fireworks.
“One of the things I think I have had ever since 1982 or 1983 is the Garden in Spring, that does both the fountain and the aerial,” West said.
West said she makes an effort to keep the store organized by category and price, with the cheapest items like 35 cent firecrackers gradually giving way to top of the line kits like The Godfather, which weighs more than 10 pounds and sells for $900.
“Stuff is in price order in its category,” she said. “We do that so if somebody has a budget and they say I have $100 to spend I am not going to send them somewhere over here for something that is $90 or $100.”
West said tax is also included in the price of all fireworks, which eliminates dealing in small change and helps kids stay on their allotted budget when they are picking out fireworks with an adult.
For families with younger children with a budget of about $100, West said she recommends picking up a few fountains, which offer up a colorful display and do not shoot launch a projectile into the air.
“We have fireworks fiesta over there, it is a little rectangular box and it is going to have a fan effect,” West said. “Great small finale if you don’t want to spend a lot of money. So again, we try to steer you where you need to be.”
After 44 years in business, West said three generations of her family have worked at B & L Fireworks, and thanks to an annual permit, they are able to be a fireworks retailer year-round.
“I have gender reveal, I have wedding stuff,” she said. “I have an annual permit so I can sell anytime of the year, which means if you call me in august and you have friends coming in and you say hey we would like to buy a few fireworks somebody will meet you up here.”
The store, which accepts both cash and card, will be open daily from 8 a.m. until business ceases through July 4.
