Bains Orchard hosts first Summer Festival

From food trucks and local vendors to live music and games like Giant Jenga and cornhole, the Bains Orchard Summer Festival offered up food and fun for all ages during its inaugural event Saturday, June 3.
Located in Hillsboro, the 50-year-old Orchard was purchased by Johnathan Graf and his uncle, Simon Gartung, one-year ago.
“The original owner Ed Bain and his wife started it 50 years ago and he is still around, as a matter of fact he is here, he is hanging out,” Graf said during the event.
Graf said after the Bain family, the orchard located at 2163 Bains Road, Hillsboro, was purchased by a couple who ran a vegetable stand on the property.
“They did a really good job with the produce stand but they struggled to keep up with the trees,” he said. “It is just a lot of hard manual labor to keep the trees up and we bought it and you couldn’t even walk through the orchard it was so overgrown.”
Graf said his family decided to open up the orchard for an inaugural Christmas Festival last year, which was a successful event.
“We know this place has been a part of the community for 50 years and we probably can’t deliver on what the past owners delivered, but we are intending to keep it a part of the community in a way that we can,” Graf said.
“Our goal is to have a couple events a year where we open it up to the community and at the same time try to get the trees back in shape to where they can be in production so we can have peaches sometimes and we can have apples sometimes, and it will still be a fun place to hang out,” he added.
