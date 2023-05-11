bakehouse.jpeg

BAKEHOUSE PHOTO 01: Baker Brianne Melcher and husband Grey Melcher will be offering up a variety of baked goods at Manchester’s newest bakery, bakehouse, (spelled in all lowercase), located at 116 S. Spring St., Manchester.

 NATHAN HAVENNER

New bakery to open on Manchester square

With its open kitchen, vibrant artwork and exposed brick wall featuring family photos, bakehouse owner Brianne Melcher wanted to create a fun and inviting space for people to enjoy a variety of small batch baked goods ranging from a classic chocolate chip cookie to cakes, scones and muffins.

