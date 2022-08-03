Ballot Glitch
John Coffelt, Editor

In a one-in-four thousand glitch, one Coffee County early voter’s ballot was missing a name when the voter checked the printout prior to the paper being scanned and recorded.

According to Administer of Elections Andy Farrar, incidents like these are rare.

