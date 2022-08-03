In a one-in-four thousand glitch, one Coffee County early voter’s ballot was missing a name when the voter checked the printout prior to the paper being scanned and recorded.
According to Administer of Elections Andy Farrar, incidents like these are rare.
“Every time a voter votes we always ask them to review what prints out of the machine before they cast their ballot,” Farrar said.
“We had one lady that when her ballot printed out. One of the selections said ‘No Candidate Selected.’ So we voided that ballot and gave her a new one and she went back in and when she reviewed it again, everything was there,” he said.
Farrar said that the election commission doesn’t know the cause of the glitch.
“We have not had any other complaints other than that one. Sometimes that happens during elections. It’s a touch screen. It is sensitive. They might touch fully on the person’s name and it might not register that,” Farrar said.
“That’s why we do the paper ballot printout, so they can review that before they cast their ballot,” Farrar said.
He stressed that the situation was not one in which the voter selected one candidate and the machine printed out a different one. It was simply that they selected a candidate and it said “No Selection.”
Farrah said “One hundred percent, when that ballot prints out and during the review, just verify that every vote that the voter would like to cast is there.”
“That’s the only one I’ve heard of out of 4,000 people voting during this election,” Farrar said, noting that it does happen once or twice during an election.
“We have never had one where a machine changed a person’s vote. These things are very well tested before the election, and audited after,” Farrar said.
“We take great pride in making sure that every vote for every citizen counts,” Farrar said.
As of Saturday, July 30 early voting totals were 5,065 votes, County voters numbered 2,263, Tullahoma voters: 1,795 and Manchester voters: 1,007 Early voting turnout amounted to 14.3
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.