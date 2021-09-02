Batesville Casket Company management and the local union have reached an impasse in their talks concerning the labor contract that will expire Sept. 7
Vice President of USW 9137 Vicki Pack said, “They’re not wanting to give us what we deserve. We feel like we deserve more than what they’ve put on the table. We’ve negotiated the last two weekends and the contract got voted down.”
Pack said that the workers are seeking better pay and more benefits.
“They’ve taken away from our 401K. It was a 4 percent now it’s a 3 percent,” she said.
Batesville has 250-60 members of a workforce of about 300 at the plant.
“We’ve worked all through COVID with no time off,” she said. “We deserve more. We’re underpaid. This company has been here a long time. The people in the industrial complex have caught up.”
Pack said that the increases in insurance premiums have negated any increases in raises. She noted that longtime employees feel the new hires’ sign on bonuses are unfair.
Other rallying employees discussed working 26 days straight with one day off, only to turn around and work 26 days again.