_DSC0341.JPG

Members of the local USW9137sand outside the Batesville Casket Company gate to seek support of their side of the labor contract set to expire Sept. 7.

-Staff photo by John Coffelt  

 -Staff photo by John Coffelt

Batesville Casket Company management and the local union have reached an impasse in their talks concerning the labor contract that will expire Sept. 7 

Vice President of USW 9137 Vicki Pack said, “They’re not wanting to give us what we deserve. We feel like we deserve more than what they’ve put on the table. We’ve negotiated the last two weekends and the contract got voted down.”

Pack said that the workers are seeking better pay and more benefits.

“They’ve taken away from our 401K. It was a 4 percent now it’s a 3 percent,” she said.

Batesville has 250-60 members of a workforce of about 300 at the plant.

“We’ve worked all through COVID with no time off,” she said.   “We deserve more. We’re underpaid. This company has been here a long time. The people in the industrial complex have caught up.”

Pack said that the increases in insurance premiums have negated any increases in raises. She noted that longtime employees feel the new hires’ sign on bonuses are unfair.

Other rallying employees discussed working 26 days straight with one day off, only to turn around and work 26 days again.

 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

Recommended for you