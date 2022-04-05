Be the Bush Recovery Ministries has filed a suit for declaratory and injunctive relief and compensation damages against Coffee County for what the suit claims is an infringement on its constitutional rights.
The suit arises from Be the Bush’s longstanding efforts to relocate its facility from a series of “single dwelling homes” in Manchester to the former Jones Elementary School building on Riley Creek Road.
To that end, BTB has appeared before the county Planning Commission twice and before the full commission seeking amendments to the county that would add non-profit church ministry as a special exception as an allow use for the property. Initially BtB was told their proposed amendment was too broad because it affected all zoning districts. Then during the second planning meeting, members told BtB that the only acceptable zone for was in C-2 zones that list halfway houses and treatment facilities as allowable uses. At both meetings, the commission gave negative recommendations to BtB proposed amendments.
The suit also notes that District Attorney Craig Northcott as a neighbor to the Jones dwelling, criticized the move, going as far as calling the group’s move a public safety risk.
At the January meeting, the full commission also rejected BtB’s request for a zoning amendment to the RS-1 District.
The suit says that Commissioner Dennis Hunt said at that meeting that meeting that the use was good and fair and would help clean up some of the county’s zoning that is discriminatory against such ministries.
The suit, filed March 22 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, alleges that the county has “severely burdened the religious exercise of (BtB) and its residents,” and says that the county is continuing to do irreparable harm with what it calls discriminatory conduct.
“As a result of the County’s facially discriminatory resolution and its subsequent efforts to deny Be the Bush access to the RS-1 and R-2 residential zones, Be the Bush is likely to lose the $800,000 loan previously offered by a generous supporter of the ministry,” the lawsuit reads.
On Jan. 24, Be the Bush, through legal counsel sent the County a letter that its zoning resolution, “as written and applied by County officials to Be the Bush, violates federal law and requested that the County rectify the violations, treat Be the Bush the same as similarly situated uses and grant Be the Bush the opportunity to reside in a residential zone like similar comparators.”
The both documents accuse the county of violating BtB’s rights under the Fair Housing Act by not in the zoning resolutions offering the group the same opportunity to use and enjoy the property.
The suit also alleges that the county violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by using land resolutions to discriminate against the group on the basis of their handicap and attempting to make housing unavailable because of their disability.
Further, the lawsuit says that the county violated BtB’s religious freedoms by violating the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act with zoning that denied an amendment that would allow a non-profit ministry in an RS-1 district. According to the law, building or renovating real property for the purpose of a religious activity constitutes a religious exercise.
Additionally, the suit claims the county violated BtB’s 14th amendment rights.
Defendant County’s zoning resolution is unconstitutional and Defendant’s refusal to amend the resolution to remove the unequal treatment is exclusionary, arbitrary, capricious, and without any rational basis,” the suit says.
On March 9, according to the lawsuit and second group, And Many More Home for Teen Moms, has announced its intent to purchase the property from the Keatts family, who agreed to the sale if BtB saw further delay in securing the property.
BtB asks that the courts reverse the denial of proposed amendment to the zoning resolution and permit its proposed use. The group also asks for $500,000 and any special damages arising from the county’s actions described in the complaint. BtB has asked for a jury trial.