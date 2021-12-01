Coffee County Planning Commission gave Be the Bush’s second request for a zoning amendment a negative recommendation during its Nov. 23 meeting.
Be the Bush, a religious recovery ministry, is under contract to purchase the old Jones Elementary School building on Riley Creek Road with the intent to relocate its ministry to the 25,000 square foot facility.
The controversial matter came before the planning commission in the October meeting as a broader request that would have made nonprofit churches’ addiction recovery support a permitted use in all residential, commercial and agricultural zoning districts. This time the request was for the use to be added as a special exception in RS-1 (residential) districts.
Both received negative recommendations from the county planning commission.
The brunt of the public discussion concerned the nature of BtB’s ministry and whether it fit in an RS-1 low density residential district.
Retired Judge Craig Johnson who represents BtB told the commission “the ministry is a faith-based recovery ministry… that provides sober boarding for its students, while they receive education and recovery support while they receive skills training and Biblical counseling.”
Johnson said that as was discussed at the last meeting, the proposed amendment was offered to give the government more control over how and where this can be applied.
“I do believe in our zoning regulations. And obviously our system provides for the public to speak up. It’s just been unfortunate that some of this has been made a little personal,” Johnson said.
Johnson told the Times, “Obviously, Be the Bush Ministry and its supporters were disappointed in the Commission’s vote. The current amendment request was submitted to ensure Be the Bush Ministry was complying with all the zoning regulations.”
Johnson said that “(a)s I recall, we only heard two individual opinions about whether they thought it fit within the current permitted uses or special exceptions. As you could tell from the final vote, the majority of Commissioners had a different opinion. Actually, the Zoning Appeals Board is the governing body that has the authority to decide on whether any use fits within permitted uses or special exceptions when an application is submitted.”
He added, “Every commissioner has a right to have their own opinion about what a resolution means or should say. We respect their right to express their opinions. We tried to draft an amendment to the resolution so that they could reach a consensus for the benefit of Be the Bush Ministry. Obviously we were unable to do that last night. Regardless, the County Commission will make the final decision on the amendment.”
Executive Director and founder of Be the Bush, Caleb McCall said that drug abuse is a national pandemic.
“The fact is I’m a faith-based option in our community. Secular and licensed treatment has its place, but for folks who want the faith-based option, I am it. We as a society must do something to treat the drug epidemic in our county, but I am just the faith-based option. I am the capital C in Church’s response to what it is that we are seeing ravage our county, our state and our country.” Bill Rieder, the attorney for a collection of neighbors who oppose the amendment to zoning, sought to turn the discussion back to zoning.
“The issue is not whether the proponent of this amendment is the appropriate person to run one of these facilities, he may or may not be. I understand from what General (Craig) Northcott (Coffee County District Attorney and homeowner in the neighborhood) may bring before the board, there may be questions about that. But that’s not the issue tonight,” Rieder said.
“This issue is whether in an R(S)-1... to create a special exception for either this type or any other type of group home,” he said. “The issue is whether or not the people in Coffee County who have purchased their homes on the strength of zoning regulations saying only single residential homes are going to be in this area where you can raise your family -- we’re not going to have group homes or things of that nature.”
Rieder called the special exception the beginning of a slippery slope.
Northcott called the amendment a break from the contract that was made with the people of the area, despite that zoning resolutions are constantly evolving to meet the current needs of the people.
“When they came to this commission and asked y’all to break the contract that you have with the citizens of this county by changing the R(S)-1 zoning laws…” Northcott said.
He further said the proponents’ “argument is weak if you are reduced to attacking the messenger and that’s what we’ve seen tonight.”
Northcott said “(He’s) not opposed to these programs... I was shocked to hear that they are telling us this is not a rehab facility, so I went and started looking. The first document my assistant (district attorney) Josh Powell is handing out to you is a press release from… Nov. 23, 2018.”
Northcott said BtB assures the public of the BtB’s vetting process, but called into question the value of that process.
“They are made to fill out a form where they declare whether or not they have any type of record...They have to pinkie swear they are not a sex offender. If they are actively justice-involved that someone with (BtB) would reach out to (authorities) for background checks,” Northcott said, adding that the only background check available to them would be a web-based background check for $50 per person.
“Credibility is coming into question here,” Northcott said, showing the committee a state document that lists BtB as one of the halfway houses in Coffee County.
He cited a new law that will offer certain prison inmates a reduced sentence with residency at a halfway house.
“We’re going (to have) a flood of these people looking for TDOC-approved halfway houses. We have Be the Bush who has three approved halfway houses in the state wanting a 25,000 square foot building to go into an R(S)-1 zone. Any reason to doubt that they are going to ask for that to be a halfway house? We are now importing criminals from … from all over the state into a R(S)-1 zone into Coffee County. This. Is. A. Public. Safety. Issue.” Northcott said.
“I want (BtB) to succeed,” Northcott said. “I want them to help people. It’s too early to know if they are having a lasting effect.”
Northcott noted that the median time for recidivism (returning to prior criminality) occurs at about five years.
“This program has only been in existence for three years. You need to look at one, three, five and 10 years before you can determine any type of success rate,” Northcott said.
“Mr. McCall himself has just made it to the median time for recidivism. I am glad he is doing well and I hope he continues to do it,” Northcott said.
“But these are the concerns. Not if we’re on (BtB). If there is a place in this county, I hope they go there. They need to expand, expand in the place you have contracted with the citizens…” he said.
Johnson rebutted Northcott’s and Rieder’s assertions that zoning was a contract with the citizens.
“(Zoning) makes sure that county, parts of the state grow appropriately. In fact if you look at RS-1 is not not called ‘single family dwelling’. It’s called low density. It allows for permitted uses such as educational facilities, churches and religious organizations and special exceptions that include civic, fraternal and philanthropic,” he said
“It’s not just single family dwellings,” Johnson said. ”In fact it allows for accessory building...that furthers the purpose of our neighborhoods and cities. I believe that is what (BtB) is.”
Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher concluded the public comments, whose speakers ranged from Jones school neighbors to BtB current neighbors to local businessman and philanthropist Ray Marcrom.
“It was disheartening to come in here and hear our district attorney putting this young man (McCall) on the stand. We are not here to litigate this young man’s past,” Amacher said, voicing support for the ministry.
“(The Bible says) love thy neighbor. Where’s the love?” she asked. “Does it need to be strict and be held accountable? Yes, but we need this.”
Planning Commission debates issue
In a back and forth discussion between two planning commission members and the Chairman that split the commission on the proposed amendment, the commission eventually chose to send a negative recommendation to the full commission with members Dennis Hunt and David Orrick dissenting.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt called adding a conditional use amendment a redundant action. He also attempted to clarify that the amendment did not specifically address the property, rather the amendment was a modification to the zoning resolution for the entire county. The conditional use will apply to the county zoned RS-1, yet would be a narrow use that would then need to be approved by the Board of Appeals.
Hunt sought to add a subset to the amendment calling for any religious treatment facility to perform background checks before admitting participants into the program.
The Zoning resolution for RS-1 low density residential districts has subsection B: Uses Permitted, which include single family dwellings, civil defense, fire, police, electrical and gas substations, educational facilities, including parochial (church-based) public and private pumping facilities for water and sewer. A second, more restricted subsection C: uses permitted as special exceptions include duplexes, any business or service is of the general character as the above permitted uses, travel trailers, civil and social organizations, private nonprofit clubs, lodges and meeting halls, art galleries, museums, libraries and other uses including commercial entertainment and sporting events.
Hunt asserted that the permitted Educational Facilities and the special exception sections would include BtB.
“In my opinion it’s redundant to even add this use under RS-1 because it’s already covered under special exception,” Hunt said. “That means the Board of Zoning Appeals would be its next stop.”
The Board of Zoning Appeals ruling would be the final authority short of a court ruling following litigation on the matter.
Orrick, however, countered that as a private nonprofit club, BtB would fall under the special exception 5, Private (nonprofit) clubs, lodges, meeting halls and recreation centers.
“This organization is a private, nonprofit,” Orrick said. “It is already listed.”
Commission splits
With the two commissioners agreeing in disagreement, Hunt motioned to amend the BtB conditional use amendment with a stipulation to require background checks for participants. The motion died on the table for a lack of second.
A followup motion quickly followed for a negative recommendation to the full commission.
Chairman Steve Cunningham said that while no one would object to the value of the ministry, that a more suitable location would be needed.
“I think you guys (Hunt and Orrick) are trying to stretch that (allowable use language),” Cunningham said.
“We have a place for it in C-2 under group homes. It’s a lot cleaner and a lot easier and a lot simpler. I just don’t see doing this in the residential section,” Cunningham said.
Hunt called for a point of order before the vote, and Cunningham called for a second time that a member second Hunt’s motion to amend the proposed amendment.
“You can’t vote on a motion that doesn’t have a second, Dennis,” Cunningham quipped.
“Mr. (Randy) Harrell made a motion that I would entertain that we would send this forward with a negative recommendation. All those in favor raise their hand,” Cunningham said without clarifying if or who seconded the motion for a negative recommendation. The vote passed 5-2 with Hunt and Orrick offering no votes.
The next move for BtB will likely be to appear before the full commission on Jan. 11. If the BtB can garner 11 votes, a resolution to amend the zoning resolution to add the conditional use would pass. The next step would be to go before the Board of Zoning Appeals to get approved on the special use.