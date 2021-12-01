IMG_7534.jpg

Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher addresses the Coffee County Planning Commission.  

Coffee County Planning Commission gave Be the Bush’s second request for a zoning amend­ment a negative recommendation during its Nov. 23 meeting.

Be the Bush, a religious recovery ministry, is under contract to purchase the old Jones Elemen­tary School building on Riley Creek Road with the intent to relocate its ministry to the 25,000 square foot facility.

The controversial matter came before the plan­ning commission in the October meeting as a broader request that would have made nonprofit churches’ addiction recovery support a permitted use in all residential, commercial and agricultural zoning districts. This time the request was for the use to be added as a special exception in RS-1 (resi­dential) districts.

Both received negative recommendations from the county planning commission.

The brunt of the public discussion concerned the nature of BtB’s ministry and whether it fit in an RS-1 low density residential district.

Retired Judge Craig Johnson who represents BtB told the commission “the ministry is a faith-based recovery ministry… that provides sober boarding for its students, while they receive educa­tion and recovery support while they receive skills training and Biblical counseling.”

Johnson said that as was discussed at the last meeting, the proposed amendment was offered to give the government more control over how and where this can be applied.

“I do believe in our zoning regulations. And ob­viously our system provides for the public to speak up. It’s just been unfortunate that some of this has been made a little personal,” Johnson said.

 Johnson told the Times, “Obviously, Be the Bush Ministry and its support­ers were disappointed in the Commission’s vote. The current amendment re­quest was submitted to en­sure Be the Bush Ministry was complying with all the zoning regulations.”

Johnson said that “(a)s I recall, we only heard two individual opinions about whether they thought it fit within the current permit­ted uses or special excep­tions. As you could tell from the final vote, the majority of Commissioners had a different opinion. Actually, the Zoning Appeals Board is the governing body that has the authority to decide on whether any use fits within permitted uses or special exceptions when an application is submitted.”

He added, “Every com­missioner has a right to have their own opinion about what a resolution means or should say. We re­spect their right to express their opinions. We tried to draft an amendment to the resolution so that they could reach a consensus for the benefit of Be the Bush Ministry. Obviously we were unable to do that last night. Regardless, the County Commission will make the final decision on the amendment.”

Be The Bush founder Caleb McCall 

Executive Director and founder of Be the Bush, Ca­leb McCall said that drug abuse is a national pan­demic.

“The fact is I’m a faith-based option in our commu­nity. Secular and licensed treatment has its place, but for folks who want the faith-based option, I am it. We as a society must do something to treat the drug epidemic in our county, but I am just the faith-based op­tion. I am the capital C in Church’s response to what it is that we are seeing rav­age our county, our state and our country.” Bill Rie­der, the attorney for a col­lection of neighbors who oppose the amendment to zoning, sought to turn the discussion back to zoning.

“The issue is not wheth­er the proponent of this amendment is the appro­priate person to run one of these facilities, he may or may not be. I under­stand from what General (Craig) Northcott (Coffee County District Attorney and homeowner in the neighborhood) may bring before the board, there may be questions about that. But that’s not the issue to­night,” Rieder said.

“This issue is whether in an R(S)-1... to create a special exception for ei­ther this type or any other type of group home,” he said. “The issue is whether or not the people in Cof­fee County who have pur­chased their homes on the strength of zoning regula­tions saying only single residential homes are go­ing to be in this area where you can raise your family -- we’re not going to have group homes or things of that nature.”

Rieder called the spe­cial exception the begin­ning of a slippery slope.

Attorney Bill Rieder, representing Jones Elementary neighbors 

Northcott called the amendment a break from the contract that was made with the people of the area, despite that zoning resolu­tions are constantly evolv­ing to meet the current needs of the people.

District Attorney Craig Northcott 

“When they came to this commission and asked y’all to break the contract that you have with the citizens of this county by changing the R(S)-1 zoning laws…” Northcott said.

He further said the proponents’ “argument is weak if you are reduced to attacking the messenger and that’s what we’ve seen tonight.”

Northcott said “(He’s) not opposed to these pro­grams... I was shocked to hear that they are telling us this is not a rehab facility, so I went and started look­ing. The first document my assistant (district attorney) Josh Powell is handing out to you is a press release from… Nov. 23, 2018.”

Northcott said BtB as­sures the public of the BtB’s vetting process, but called into question the value of that process.

“They are made to fill out a form where they de­clare whether or not they have any type of record...They have to pinkie swear they are not a sex offender. If they are actively justice-involved that someone with (BtB) would reach out to (authorities) for back­ground checks,” Northcott said, adding that the only background check avail­able to them would be a web-based background check for $50 per person.

“Credibility is coming into question here,” North­cott said, showing the com­mittee a state document that lists BtB as one of the halfway houses in Coffee County.

He cited a new law that will offer certain prison in­mates a reduced sentence with residency at a halfway house.

“We’re going (to have) a flood of these people look­ing for TDOC-approved halfway houses. We have Be the Bush who has three approved halfway houses in the state wanting a 25,000 square foot building to go into an R(S)-1 zone. Any reason to doubt that they are going to ask for that to be a halfway house? We are now importing crimi­nals from … from all over the state into a R(S)-1 zone into Coffee County. This. Is. A. Public. Safety. Issue.” Northcott said.

“I want (BtB) to suc­ceed,” Northcott said. “I want them to help people. It’s too early to know if they are having a lasting effect.”

Northcott noted that the median time for recidivism (returning to prior crimi­nality) occurs at about five years.

“This program has only been in existence for three years. You need to look at one, three, five and 10 years before you can determine any type of success rate,” Northcott said.

“Mr. McCall himself has just made it to the me­dian time for recidivism. I am glad he is doing well and I hope he continues to do it,” Northcott said.

“But these are the concerns. Not if we’re on (BtB). If there is a place in this county, I hope they go there. They need to expand, expand in the place you have contracted with the citizens…” he said.

Johnson rebutted Northcott’s and Rieder’s assertions that zoning was a contract with the citizens.

“(Zoning) makes sure that county, parts of the state grow appropriately. In fact if you look at RS-1 is not not called ‘single fam­ily dwelling’. It’s called low density. It allows for per­mitted uses such as educa­tional facilities, churches and religious organizations and special exceptions that include civic, fraternal and philanthropic,” he said

“It’s not just single fam­ily dwellings,” Johnson said. ”In fact it allows for accessory building...that furthers the purpose of our neighborhoods and cities. I believe that is what (BtB) is.”

Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher

Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher conclud­ed the public comments, whose speakers ranged from Jones school neigh­bors to BtB current neigh­bors to local businessman and philanthropist Ray Marcrom.

“It was disheartening to come in here and hear our district attorney put­ting this young man (Mc­Call) on the stand. We are not here to litigate this young man’s past,” Amach­er said, voicing support for the ministry.

“(The Bible says) love thy neighbor. Where’s the love?” she asked. “Does it need to be strict and be held accountable? Yes, but we need this.”

Planning Commission debates issue

In a back and forth dis­cussion between two plan­ning commission members and the Chairman that split the commission on the proposed amendment, the commission eventually chose to send a negative recommendation to the full commission with members Dennis Hunt and David Or­rick dissenting.

Commissioner Dennis Hunt called adding a condi­tional use amendment a re­dundant action. He also at­tempted to clarify that the amendment did not specifi­cally address the property, rather the amendment was a modification to the zon­ing resolution for the entire county. The conditional use will apply to the county zoned RS-1, yet would be a narrow use that would then need to be approved by the Board of Appeals.

Hunt sought to add a subset to the amendment calling for any religious treatment facility to per­form background checks before admitting partici­pants into the program.

The Zoning resolution for RS-1 low density resi­dential districts has sub­section B: Uses Permitted, which include single fam­ily dwellings, civil defense, fire, police, electrical and gas substations, educa­tional facilities, including parochial (church-based) public and private pump­ing facilities for water and sewer. A second, more re­stricted subsection C: uses permitted as special ex­ceptions include duplexes, any business or service is of the general character as the above permitted uses, travel trailers, civil and so­cial organizations, private nonprofit clubs, lodges and meeting halls, art galleries, museums, libraries and other uses including com­mercial entertainment and sporting events.

Hunt asserted that the permitted Educational Facilities and the special exception sections would include BtB.

“In my opinion it’s re­dundant to even add this use under RS-1 because it’s already covered under spe­cial exception,” Hunt said. “That means the Board of Zoning Appeals would be its next stop.”

The Board of Zoning Appeals ruling would be the final authority short of a court ruling follow­ing litigation on the mat­ter.

Orrick, however, countered that as a pri­vate nonprofit club, BtB would fall under the spe­cial exception 5, Private (nonprofit) clubs, lodges, meeting halls and recre­ation centers.

“This organization is a private, nonprofit,” Or­rick said. “It is already listed.”

Commission splits

With the two com­missioners agreeing in disagreement, Hunt mo­tioned to amend the BtB conditional use amend­ment with a stipulation to require background checks for participants. The motion died on the table for a lack of second.

A followup motion quickly followed for a negative recommenda­tion to the full commis­sion.

Chairman Steve Cun­ningham said that while no one would object to the value of the ministry, that a more suitable location would be needed.

“I think you guys (Hunt and Orrick) are trying to stretch that (al­lowable use language),” Cunningham said.

“We have a place for it in C-2 under group homes. It’s a lot cleaner and a lot easier and a lot simpler. I just don’t see doing this in the residential section,” Cunningham said.

Hunt called for a point of order before the vote, and Cunningham called for a second time that a member second Hunt’s motion to amend the pro­posed amendment.

“You can’t vote on a motion that doesn’t have a second, Dennis,” Cun­ningham quipped.

“Mr. (Randy) Har­rell made a motion that I would entertain that we would send this forward with a negative recom­mendation. All those in favor raise their hand,” Cunningham said with­out clarifying if or who seconded the motion for a negative recommenda­tion. The vote passed 5-2 with Hunt and Orrick of­fering no votes.

The next move for BtB will likely be to appear be­fore the full commission on Jan. 11. If the BtB can garner 11 votes, a resolu­tion to amend the zoning resolution to add the con­ditional use would pass. The next step would be to go before the Board of Zoning Appeals to get ap­proved on the special use.

