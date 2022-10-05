As the summer months give way to early fall and the grape clusters ripen on the vine, Bean’s Creek Winery is busy turning those grapes into about 25 varieties of locally made wine.

Josh Brown serves as the winemaker at the winery established by his late father Tom Brown in October 2004.

Tags

More Stories

Sipe sworn-in as Manchester Police Chief

Sipe sworn-in as Manchester Police Chief

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved William Sipe as the next Manchester chief of police during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Sipe, who previously served as a major with the department, was sworn-in by Mayor Marilyn Howard immediately following Tuesday’s meeting.

Police, Water Dept. interims named, wages settled

Police, Water Dept. interims named, wages settled

In sharp contrast to the lively first meeting in September of the new Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board smoothly passed at Wednesday’s special call meeting two items aimed to set policy for interim department heads, and then named two interims to fill vacant positions.

Recommended for you