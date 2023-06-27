1A Bear collage (3).jpg

A large black bear was sighted in Manchester Sunday, June 25 in the neighborhoods near Royal Trail. Resident Chastity Crosslin provided the Times with a copy of the photo that was shared with several media outlets.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A large black bear has wandered its way into the city of Manchester Saturday, June 24, causing quite a stir in the Royal Court area of town.

According to a statement by Manchester Police Department, the bear has been inside our jurisdiction for at least 24 hours.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Bear sighted in Manchester

A large black bear has wandered its way into the city of Manchester Saturday, June 24, causing quite a stir in the Royal Court area of town.

