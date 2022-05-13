Reese’s Genes held its Grand Reopening on May 2 with the Manchester Chamber of Commerce providing a ribbon cutting ceremony.
At the ribbon cutting, Executive Director of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Katy Riddle called the new store beautiful.
“I teared up because its beauty from ashes,” Riddle said. “This location combined with a really successful business already and you’re just ready to go to the next level. And we’re all going to be alongside you.”
A tragic fire in March saw the old location lost but like a phoenix, Hoyne has quickly watched her creation rise from the ashes. While the new location at 104 E. Main St. does have less space, the downtown spot will provide more foot traffic opportunities. “The community’s response to the devastating fire has been incredibly overwhelming.” Hoyne said. “We are so grateful to everyone who has reached out, started fundraisers, and donated to help us rebuild. We are so thankful for this small-town community and those who take care of their own! Thank you will never be enough!”
The team at Reese’s Genes Boutique worked feverishly to prepare for their Grand Reopening. With an already supportive Manchester community in their corner, Hoyne and the rest of Reese’s Genes Boutique crew are preparing for a thriving downtown future.
Reese’s Genes Boutique specializes in women’s and children’s clothing, home décor, seasonal items and much more. Being a staple in Manchester for the last six years, Reese’s Genes has built a business on providing quality products and amazing customer service.