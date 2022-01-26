Local United States Marine Corps combat injured veteran, and 1st generation cattle farmer Christopher Shiver recently donated to a food pantry location to donate a quarter cow of beef.
“I was running low on storage space with another incoming delivery and what better way to service our community then to help out in these dire times of inflation in rent and especially in food products than those who could really use it. Food insecurity is something I grew up with and I know the hardships that come with deciding either to pay the bills or to feed yourself and family,” Shiver said.
“The ladies at the Storehouse Food Pantry were very nice and thankful for my donation. I hope to be able to do it again in the near future. I hope this bring awareness with others that have the opportunity as farmers/ranchers to consider the same route.”