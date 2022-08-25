County eyes changing phone system, company

Pictured is one of the phones currently used at the Coffee County mayor’s office.

 –Staff photo by John Coffelt

Coffee County 911 Emergency Center is moving slowly toward having Ben Lomand service to replace the problematic phone service provided by AT&T.

Director Scott LeDuc told the 911 Comm. Center District Board that he met with an executive from the broadband provider and discussed some of the logistics of the upgrade, including the possibility of a discounted fee for service. Coffee County recently approved using $4.6 million in matching ARP Covid relief funds to expand broadband access with the provider.