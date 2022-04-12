The Friends Helping Friends Recover, Rebuild Benefit for Woodland Plaza Saturday, April 9 has generated an estimated number near $10,000 for businesses damaged by the March 21 fire.
Organizer Katy Bess, who started the 5K, said that while the totals aren’t in, but thought “we had $10K in sponsors alone.”
Bess said that despite the windy, cold weather, the 5K went great with over 70 runners.
Fellow organizer Misti Garrett was later able to further narrow that estimate to a firmer “about $2000 in registration from the race registration. And $1332 in silent auction sales.”
“We have a few items left that people need to pay for so that should be around $1400 when it’s done. So after we pay for t-shirts, we’re looking at around $8000 raised,” Garrett added.
Co-Organizer Pietra Bush called the event is the chance for the community to come out and support their fellow neighbors.
“This is getting the community together to help those businesses who lost everything in the fire,” she said.
The benefit helped Reese’s Genes Boutique, Greg Green Photography, Most Awesome Cleaning Company and a portion will go to Toliver’s, according to Bush’s understanding.
Additional fundraisers will include a share local event in which select downtown businesses will donate a portion of the day’s sales to the cause.
“We want to get as much as we can for all these businesses to help. I know that Most Awesome Cleaning Company, unfortunately didn’t have any fire insurance. So they are a complete loss – everything to replace their equipment will be out of pocket,” Bush said.
Bush said Reese’s was also a total loss. Top Rehab had some fire and water damage. All the businesses in that shopping plaza have been displaced.