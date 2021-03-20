With the recent warm weather crabgrass is ready to invade your lawn. Each Cyear, smooth crabgrass, large crabgrass, goosegrass and foxtails germinate from seed and compete with your grass for moisture, nutrients and light.
How will you know the invasion is coming? Watch forsythia, said Tom Samples, our University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Service, turf specialist. When the yellow blooms appear on this shrub, the attack is near. Well, the yellow blooms on this shrub have appeared early this year. Another 'rule of thumb' is to apply pre-emergence herbicides in the spring when daytime temperatures reach 65 F for four or more days.
The best defense against the invasion of weeds is a dense, actively growing turf. But, in Tennessee, bermudagrass and zoysia may be slow to recover following winter dormancy, giving weeds a chance to grow.
Even if your lawn contains fescues, Kentucky bluegrass and perennial ryegrass weeds can attack if these have been weakened by high temperatures and drought. "Thin areas or bare spots in turf invite weed problems.
Several herbicides are labeled for pre-emergence control (before weed seeds germinate and seedlings appear) of crabgrasses, goosegrasses and foxtails in established turf. Most won't control emerging seedling weeds. "So timing of pre-emergence herbicide application in critical." Weeds may also emerge in summer so you may have to split applications for season-long control.
The effectiveness of the herbicide drops if not activated by a half inch of rain or watering within a few days after treatment. Also don't disturb the soil surface after application of pre-emergence herbicide. That could reduce its effectiveness, too. Delay reseeding, sprigging, plugging or sodding for several weeks or months after the herbicide application to avoid injury to turfgrasses.
Listed below are the pre-emergence herbicides recommended for the control of smooth crabgrass, large crabgrass and foxtails in established turfgrasses.
They include benefin (Balan 2.5G, Crabgrass Preventer 2.5G, Crabgrass Preventer 1.72G) benefin + oryzalin (XL 2G), benefin + trifluralin (Team 2G) bensulide (Betamec 4E, Betasan 4E, Lescosan 3.6G, Presan), DCPA (Dactal W75) dithiopyr (Dimension) napropamide (Devrinol 50WP, 5G), oryzalin (Surflan 4AS) oxadiazon (Ronstar 2G), pendimethalin (Weedgrass Control, Pre-M 60 WDG, Halts 1.71G), prodiamine (Barracade 65WG) and siduron Tupersan 50WP). So start early and don't let weeds take over your lawn.