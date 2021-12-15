Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman approved during the December meeting a bid for a portion of a pre-engineered metal building that will house the city's new farmer’s market.
The bid by Brindley & Sons covering the erection of the building was the lowest bid, coming in at $91,245.
According to information from a Parks and Recreation Department meeting Nov. 11, Director AJ Fox said that St. John Engineering recommended Richland Industries because they had a hand in the project from the beginning. Richland Industries’ bid was for $94,742.
The project was planned in two phases by St. John Engineering. Richland was awarded the first phase.
The Brindley bid was lower for the second phase, Fox guessed, because that company doesn't employ a separate foreman for each project, thus saving overhead.
The recreation commission chose to recommend the higher bid.
The Board of Mayor and Alderman however rejected that recommendation to accept the lower bid on the advice of City Attorney Gerald Ewell. Ewell advised the board that while the architect recommended the same firm do the work for both phases, the bidding statutes do not allow taking a higher bid because it would be easier for other bidder to do it.
Ewell said that taking the higher bid could open the city to monetary liability for lost profits by the lower bidder.
Tennessee Department of Health matching grant will fund the project. The project must be completed by June 30.
For a third phase, Shelton’s Heating & Air will install the HVAC units and the Recreation Department will handle the electrical.