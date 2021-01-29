A Tennessee General Assembly bill introduced to the House Jan. 20, if passes, would require Kindergarten through eighth grades a minimum of in-person classes or face funding cuts.
The bill HB7021, introduced by Representative William Lamberth, Rep. representing District 44, Part of Sumner County and in the Senate by Senator Jack Johnson, Rep. form Franklin, would mandate a minimum of 70 hours in-person for this school year and require the full 180 days to be in-person next school year.
As introduced the bill reads, “Local Education Agencies - As introduced, requires LEAs serving any of the grades K-8 to provide in-person instruction for students for a minimum of 70 days in the 2020-2021 school year by June 30, 2021, and the full 180 days in the 2021-2022 school year; the commissioner of education may withhold all or part of an LEAs BEP funding, if the LEA fails to comply with the in-person instruction requirements. - Amends TCA Title 49.”
The bill was introduced Jan. 20 and has not seen any discussion in the House. It passed on Second Consideration, and referred to Senate Education Committee.
If the bill were to pass as currently written, neither local school districts would be in danger of meeting the 70 day requirement for this school year. Yet the mandate for next year would affect all districts in the state.
Manchester City Schools has 79 in-person days and total virtual time has been 12 days.
Coffee County Schools has had students in buildings more than the 70 days required for the 2020-2021 school year.
“We plan to continue to keep schools open as much as possible for the remainder of the current school year. Coffee County Schools has every intention of opening for students on Aug. 2, and having a full 180-day school year in 2021-2022,” Coffee County Director of School Dr. Charles Lawson.
Governor Bill Lee has asked for several unrelated bills concerning education to address learning loss among caused by pandemic-related school closures and extended time away from the classroom.
These bills include proposals to provide summer school and after school tutoring, require school districts to use phonics-based literacy curriculum and suspend test-related accountability measures for teachers and schools this year. Lee said he’ll also propose pay raises for teachers, but those details have not been released.
The learning loss remediation programing would be funded in part by the Lottery for Education Afterschool Program (LEAP) grant fund and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. A separate appropriations bill allocates an additional $67 million to implement the learning loss proposal.
The phonics-based teaching methods would be for kindergarten through third grade. The bill also would require each school to screen pre-kindergarten through third-grade students for reading proficiency and notify parents of lower-proficiency students of reading activities to complete at home.
All kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers would have to complete a department-approved professional development course in literacy before August 2023, if the literacy bill becomes law.
Lee’s administration proposes to move forward with standardized testing this spring to measure how much students have learned over the unusual school year, though accountability measures for teachers based on student test results and state-issued school ratings would be suspended for the 2020-21 school year.