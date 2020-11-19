Adcock, Theodore James, born on Sept. 30 at Southern Tennessee Regional Medical Health System to Meagan Johnson and Michael Adcock. He weighed 6 lbs. 7 oz. and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Windy Brown, Marlene Burton and Leonard Burton.
Anderson, Talon Cole, born on Nov. 9 at St. Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville to Joseph and Jessica Anderson. He weighed 6 lbs. 9 oz. and was 19 ½ inches long. He joins siblings Katelyn and Grace. Grandparents are David and Cindy Still, Lynn and Diane Anderson and Wanda Dodd. His great-grandmother is Shirley Campbell of Manchester.
Baltimore, Bryleigh, born on Oct. 13 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Emily Floyd/Baltimore and James Baltimore. She weighed 6 lbs. 12.9 oz. and was 17 inches long. She joins a sibling, Brynlee. Grandparents are Margie McCormick, Jody Floyd, Kenneth Baltimore and Lori Bush.
Meeks, Zoey Nayeli, born Oct. 2 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Kayla Meeks and Chad Meeks. She weighed 8 lbs. 15 oz. and was 19 inches long. She joins siblings Caleb, Carly, Cannon, Justin and Jazmine. Grandparents are Edward and Rhonda Carlton, Richard Meeks and Pat Meets.
Martin, Rylee Jade, born on Nov. 14 at Souhern Tennessee Regional Health System to Kezley Gipson and Tyler Martin. She weighed 7 lbs. 0.5 oz. and was 20 ½ inches long. Grandparents are Brandy Gipson, Joshua Gipson, Stacey Stone and Christian Martin.
Sykes, Odin Lee Knight, born on Oct. 3 at Southern Tennessee Regional Medical Health System to Jennafer Dewitt and Zachary Sykes. He weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and was 19 inches long. Grandparent are Jessica Dewitt, Denis Dewitt, Dawn Knight and Larry Sykes.
Parker, Stone, born on Nov. 9 at Southern Tennessee Regional Medical Heath System to Aesha and Wesley Parker. He weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and was 20 inches long. She joins siblings Porter, Willow and Clay. Grandparents are Jay and Karen Langford and Joel and Laverne Parker.
Rippetoe, Sloane Arabella Mercedes, born on Oct. 18 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Madison Sloan and Cameron Rippetoe. She weighed 10 lbs. 1.8 oz. and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Lori Sloan, Jason Sloan, Cynthia Rippetoe and Stanton Rippetoe.